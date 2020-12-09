Verdo J. “Bert” Lancaster, Sr.

Verdo J. “Bert” Lancaster, Sr.

Verdo J. “Bert” Lancaster, Sr., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 7, 2020, at the age of 82 years. He was a long-time resident of Walker, La., and was a member of Community Chapel Church. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Freida “Maxcine” Craig Tannehill Lancaster; daughter, Shelly Guillaume; sons, Jack Lancaster and wife Pam, Perry Lancaster and wife Irene, and Marvin Lancaster; step-daughters, Janet Wheeler and husband Carl, and Melissa Erwin and Husband Kerry; grandchildren, Nicholas Lancaster and wife Jessica Rose, Jessica Lancaster and fiance’ Kody Kelly, Crystal Miller and husband Scott, Ashley Lancaster and boyfriend Magnus Lam, Patricia Galeano, Tommy Lancaster, Stephanie Guillaume, Clarissa Lilliston and husband Drew, Shannon May and husband Justin, Kerry Erwin II and wife Megan, Korry Erwin, Kaeleb Erwin, and Colin Fontenot, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 33 years, Patsy Leger Lancaster; parents, Edward Olin and Martha Hall Lancaster; and step-son, Johnnie Tannehill. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Vickers Cemetery 35022 Buck Carroll Road, Walker, La. Officiated by Greg Thompson, Wayne Mack, and Wes Courtney. Pallbearers will be, Nicholas Lancaster, Kerry Erwin II, Korry Erwin, Kaeleb Erwin, Jack Lancaster, Perry Lancaster, and Marvin Lancaster. The family would like to thank Nathan Rice for playing his trumpet to the song of Amazing Grace. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home, Walker, La., www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.