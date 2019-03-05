Victor Barnett, born Sept. 3, 1949, passed away on Nov. 30, 2018. Victor was a resident of Denham Springs for 45 years. He is survived by his wife, Adele, four children, and 11 grandchildren. He has three sisters, Vicki Lam of Alaska, Beverly Barnett, of Colorado, and Jeanie Skipper of Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and a brother. He was a life member with GWRRA, a volunteer for Fire Protection District 5, and a friend to everyone he met. Military honors will be Friday, March 8, at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary at 2:30 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at North Park Recreation Center on Eden Church Road.

