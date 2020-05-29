Victor “BeBe” Varnado, 79, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Denham Springs, LA. Victor was the owner of Varnado Plumbing for many years in Denham Springs. He also served on the Board of Directors for Livingston State Bank. Victor was a member of Denham Springs Masonic Lodge #297 and was also a Shriner. He was known to be an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially duck and elk. Victor was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all whom he came in contact with. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Denham Springs, Thursday, May 28, from 9 a.m. until Masonic Service at 12:50 p.m. and funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. Burial will be on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Donnie Sceroler, Mac Sceroler, Michael Sceroler, Lance Sceroler, Daryn Spence, Danny Blouin, Brad Varnado, and Jeb Sadler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Buddy Floyd, Ken Hart, Ovett Branch, Paul Blouin, Ivy Brown, George M. Davis, Todd Jones, and Jeff Jones. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Cunningham Varnado; daughter, Heather Varnado Laxton and husband, Brett; son, Sheldon Chad Varnado and wife, Kelli; grandchildren, Cami Lynn Laxton, Lily Grace Laxton, and Jack Sheldon Varnado; sister Barbara “Bobbie” Varnado Sceroler; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jones; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Nancy Cunningham; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Edna Varnado; brothers-in-law, Donald Sceroler and Eddie Joe Jones. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany native becomes first student to complete Southeastern’s four-year Lions Connected program
- Maurepas teenager dies in Ascension Parish crash, State Police reports
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak names DSHS assistant Magee new basketball coach after Capps steps down
- Livingston Parish Public Schools announce graduation schedules - venues include stadiums, Walker Gym
- Trooper George Baker to be honored at private memorial service in Hammond
- Walker bicyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash, State Police reports
- Denham Springs girl has photoshoot to remember with LSU coach Ed Orgeron
- Livingston Parish reports four new COVID-19 cases to surpass 400 as state nears 350K total tests
- Independence motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash
- Livingston Parish reports five new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as state reports more than 1K new cases due to lagging results
Videos
Audio
- PODCAST | The way forward for Livingston Parish Public Schools
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 28, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 26, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 27, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 14, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 22, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 29, 2020!
Collections
- Live Oak High seniors parade through Watson community | Photo Gallery
- Doyle High seniors parade through Town of Livingston | Photo Gallery
- Trooper George Baker honored with memorial service, funeral procession | Photo Gallery
- Holden High seniors celebrate with parade through the community | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High seniors parade through the city on a rainy day | Photo Gallery
- Maurepas High holds parade for Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Grades for Livingston Parish high schoolers can drop amid coronavirus, but each student will have ‘every opportunity’ to avoid that, superintendent says (1)
- More than 500 doctors tell Trump shutdown is creating 'mass casualty incident' nationwide (1)
- Phillip Michael Ensminger (1)
- Livingston Parish reports four new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for fifth straight day (1)
- ‘Dear President Trump’ | Frost School second-grade class receives package from the White House after writing letters to President Trump (1)
- Policy expert: Coronavirus shutdown highlights need for health care reform (1)
- OPINION | Doctors: Shut downs counter decades of medical science; overestimation of fatality rates caused unwarranted panic (1)
- Denham Springs High senior class officers planning student-led parade through city to celebrate Class of 2020 (1)
- OPINION | Editorial: Bill would hurt small entrepreneurs when they are most in need of help (1)
- Trump, business leaders discuss plans to slowly reopen U.S. economy (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3Free
-
Jun 3
- Updated
Erin Lynn Delahoussaye Stott, born May 14, 1987, passed away T…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.