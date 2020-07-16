Vietta Mae Cook “Vie”, born Sept. 28, 1943, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, July 13, 2020. at 11:35 a.m. She was 76 years old. Visitation will be Friday July 17, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. to be conducted by Bro. Brandon Osborne at Open Door Church, 7000 Gloryland Way, Denham Springs, LA. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery, Walker, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Cook McManus and son-in-law, Robert McManus; son, Carlton Cook; two grandchildren, Monica McManus Wagner and husband, Ronald, Joshua McManus and wife, Teshla; five great-grandchildren, Reigan, Phillip, Anya, Marissa and Jade; sister, Faye Jarreau; brothers, Ernest McLin and wife Betty, James McLin, Cleveland McLin, Melvin McLin. She had numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her flowers and cooking and spending time with her family and friends which she loved dearly. Pallbearers will be James McLin, Cleveland McLin, Melvin McLin, Keith Strickland, Joshua McManus, and Ronald Wagner. Honorary Pallbearer will be Phillip Devall.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks not in support of ‘strict enforcement’ for those who don’t wear face masks
- Livingston Parish law enforcement will respond to 'no mask' calls from businesses
- Gov. Edwards to sign executive order mandating face masks for people 8 and older
- Denham Springs Police seek public's help in locating missing teen
- Louisiana Senate approves $250 COVID-19 'hazard pay' for essential workers; constitutional amendment to protect unclaimed property
- ELECTION RESULTS | Wolfe takes spot in Court of Appeals, Wild wins Albany Police Chief
- Body of juvenile male who jumped in Amite River recovered, Sheriff Jason Ard confirms
- ATHLETICS | Springfield High postpones extracurricular activities on campus until further notice
- Denham Springs Police Department announces missing teen has been found
- Louisiana’s frontline workers can apply for $250 COVID-19 rebates starting July 15
Videos
Audio
Collections
- French Settlement High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Vice President Mike Pence visits Louisiana | Photo Gallery
- Albany High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Maurepas High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Doyle High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Live Oak High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Walker High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- Springfield High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak Football Camp | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks not in support of ‘strict enforcement’ for those who don’t wear face masks (1)
- Livingston Parish law enforcement will respond to 'no mask' calls from businesses (1)
- Kanye West in 2020? Trump says it would be ‘a great trial run' (1)
- Trump says he will formally nominate William Perry Pendley to head Land Management (1)
- OPINION | Lawmakers may take up misguided effort to boost sin taxes to make up revenue shortfall (1)
- OPINION | Raise the bar on police transparency (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.