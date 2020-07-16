Vietta Mae Cook “Vie”

Vietta Mae Cook “Vie”, born Sept. 28, 1943, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, July 13, 2020. at 11:35 a.m. She was 76 years old. Visitation will be Friday July 17, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Service at 10 a.m. to be conducted by Bro. Brandon Osborne at Open Door Church, 7000 Gloryland Way, Denham Springs, LA. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery, Walker, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Cook McManus and son-in-law, Robert McManus; son, Carlton Cook; two grandchildren, Monica McManus Wagner and husband, Ronald, Joshua McManus and wife, Teshla; five great-grandchildren, Reigan, Phillip, Anya, Marissa and Jade; sister, Faye Jarreau; brothers, Ernest McLin and wife Betty, James McLin, Cleveland McLin, Melvin McLin. She had numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her flowers and cooking and spending time with her family and friends which she loved dearly. Pallbearers will be James McLin, Cleveland McLin, Melvin McLin, Keith Strickland, Joshua McManus, and Ronald Wagner. Honorary Pallbearer will be Phillip Devall.

