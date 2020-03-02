Virgie Lynelle Wells, a resident of Livingston, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 88. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Pine Grove Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. and conducted by Rev. Paul Taylor and Rev. Jarrett Wells. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children, Connie Wells McNabb and husband Randall and Arlin Wells and wife Dewanna Hill Wells; five grandchildren, Wendy Gill and husband Stephen, Jeff McNabb and wife Tara, Brandon Wells and wife Lynette, Kayla Martin and husband Matthew, and Jarrett Wells and wife Brittany; eleven great-grandchildren, Ashton Brooke Gill, Micah Stephen Gill, Noah McNabb, Evan McNabb, Layla Wells, Lynsey Wells, Alivia Wells, Nathan Wells, Ella Martin, Abby Martin, and Avery Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alcie Wells of Bayou Barbary, parents, Lawrence and Hester Wells, two sisters, Althea Martin and Muriel Henderson, and two brothers, L.D. Wells and Edlee Wells. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Micah Gill, Stephen Gill, Jarrett Wells, Jeff McNabb, Matt Martin, and Brandon Wells. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
