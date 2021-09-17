Virginia Ann Smith Seago, “Teeny”, “Nana”, and “Mom”, age 77, was called to her eternal home on September 6, 2021, in Columbia, TN. Her devotion to her family and steadfast faith in God sustained her during a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and ultimately gave her peace and rest. She grew up in Rayville, LA, where she cultivated dear friendships that would last throughout her life. From early childhood, she was active in her church and community. She was an honor student, a member of the high school yearbook staff, and was elected Miss RHS in 1961. She attended Louisiana College, where she met her husband-to-be of 58 years, Alvin Kimsey Seago, Jr., or “Pops”. Following their move to Fort Worth, Texas, she graduated from Texas Wesleyan College with a major in Sociology. She lived many years in Louisiana where she was employed by, and ultimately retired from, Louisiana Department of Revenue in Baton Rouge. After relocating to Columbia, TN, in 2003 to be near family, she faithfully attended Pleasant Heights Baptist Church. She was pivotal in working alongside other women to establish a women’s ministry, a group that remained very special to her through the years. She also volunteered at her grandchildren’s school. She served as office manager, a role that included bookkeeper, secretary, nurse, advisor, ‘mom’, and friend to faculty and students. She was wise, yet soft-spoken. She always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She made everyone feel important. And she always approached every matter with kindness. Her grandchildren were her greatest joys in life. She would stop everything to play cards, work a puzzle, read a book, or push them on the swing. She would have given them each the moon if it had been hers to give. She is dearly missed by her family and friends, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Virginia is survived by her husband, Kim; her daughter, Kimberly, and husband, Dr. Tristan Denley of Atlanta, GA; her son, Dr. Mark Seago, and wife, Tina of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Emma Denley Groppe (Josh), Chloe Denley, Andrew Seago (Maddie), Ethan Seago, Ella Seago, Liam Seago, Emre Seago, Libby Seago, Whitt Seago, her sister Margaret Leaphart (Keith) of Baton Rouge, LA, and many other family members that she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Austin B. and Virginia Smith, her sister, Beverly Downes, and her beloved son, John Alvin Seago. Her family would like to thank her caregivers, who so sweetly helped to care for her in the latter months of her illness: Valerie, Tracey, Beverly, Annie, Bonnie, Sheila, Sandra, Yulette, Adriana, Kloey, and Mary…words are not enough. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Columbia, TN, on Saturday, October 30, at 10:00 AM at Pleasant Heights Baptist Church. Her family would like to invite all that knew and loved her to join them in a time of remembrance. For those wishing to express condolences in such a way, a memorial gift can be made to Agathos Classical School, Columbia, TN. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family by visiting www.williamsfh.com.
