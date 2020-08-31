Vivian Murlin Broussard, 90, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church Chapel in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Visitation to be held at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, Mississippi. Vivian was born in Doyle, Louisiana, to Norman J. and Julia Watts Broussard. He went to school at Doyle High School. He married Mary Sharp Broussard. He worked as a Freight and Business Manager for SAIA Motor Freight and Acme Fast Freight both of Baton Rouge for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, Past Master of Hurd Merrill No. 454 F. & A. M. Masonic Lodge of Livingston, Louisiana, and a member of The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Baton Rouge Orient of Louisiana. Vivian is preceded in death by parents, Norman J. Broussard and Julia W. Broussard; brothers, Luster Broussard, Charles Broussard, and Alton Broussard; sisters, Athena B. Morris and Olive B. Villar. Vivian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary S. Broussard, of Denham Springs, Louisiana; daughter, Julie B. White and husband William of Starkville, Mississippi; grandchildren, Matthew and Morgan White of Starkville, Mississippi. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hebron Baptist Church Building Fund.

