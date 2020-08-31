Vivian Murlin Broussard, 90, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Church Chapel in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Visitation to be held at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, Mississippi. Vivian was born in Doyle, Louisiana, to Norman J. and Julia Watts Broussard. He went to school at Doyle High School. He married Mary Sharp Broussard. He worked as a Freight and Business Manager for SAIA Motor Freight and Acme Fast Freight both of Baton Rouge for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, Past Master of Hurd Merrill No. 454 F. & A. M. Masonic Lodge of Livingston, Louisiana, and a member of The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Baton Rouge Orient of Louisiana. Vivian is preceded in death by parents, Norman J. Broussard and Julia W. Broussard; brothers, Luster Broussard, Charles Broussard, and Alton Broussard; sisters, Athena B. Morris and Olive B. Villar. Vivian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary S. Broussard, of Denham Springs, Louisiana; daughter, Julie B. White and husband William of Starkville, Mississippi; grandchildren, Matthew and Morgan White of Starkville, Mississippi. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hebron Baptist Church Building Fund.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies heading to Allen Parish to assist in recovery effort
- Livingston Parish schools adding students in grades 3-5 to daily on-campus learning schedule
- ‘We need to be prepared’ | Little change in forecast for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to reach Category 3 status by landfall
- Graves announces $2 million reimbursement to Sheriff's Office for 2016 flood expenditures, including temporary housing
- Tornado warning issued for areas north of Albany, Livingston
- Livingston Parish confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death
- ‘It breaks your heart’ | Livingston Parish Sheriff deputies assist in relief effort following Hurricane Laura
- City of Denham Springs launches new alert system to keep public better informed during emergencies
- VOLLEYBALL | Season to proceed as scheduled in Phase 2; first matches still set for Sept. 8
- COLLEGE BASEBALL | Denham Springs' Albin gets new opportunity at Belhaven University
Videos
Audio
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 27, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 28, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 31, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 25, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 26, 2020!
- PODCAST | Livingston Parish students grades 3-5 returning to regular school schedules
- PODCAST | Navigating an assessment year
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 24, 2020!
Collections
Commented
- Report: 700 businesses fail COVID-19 inspections, including nearly two dozen from Livingston Parish (2)
- Extra measures coming for defiant Denham Springs restaurant, governor says (2)
- Trump: FDA approves 'powerful' new treatment for COVID-19 (1)
- Proposed Louisiana emergency election plan would scale back mail-in options approved this summer (1)
- Owner warns of monitor lizard free in Livingston Parish; Sheriff's Office working with wildlife officials to capture (1)
- Louisiana Gov. Edwards rejects proposed COVID-19 emergency voting plan (1)
- Lawyer for Firehouse BBQ owner files temporary restraining orders against governor, state health officials (1)
- Sen. John Kennedy urges Gov. John Bel Edwards to label places of worship as “essential” and rescind capacity cap (1)
- Livingston Parish schools adding students in grades 3-5 to daily on-campus learning schedule (1)
- Sen. Paul introduces legislation to allow federal education dollars to follow students (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2Free
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4Free
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 7
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.