Wanda Cauley Jones, 68, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14. Second only to her love for Christ was her devotion to her family and her community. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Bob Jones; her daughter, Rachael Dyanne Welther and husband John Paul Welther; her bonus daughter Tanya Jones Gee, husband Jerry Gee II, and four grandchildren, Jerry, Christopher, Matthew, and Stephen Gee; a sister and lifelong friend, Linda England; a brother, J.D. Cauley; her nieces & nephews, Tami, Denise, Bridget, Mickie, Ben, Bobby Ray, Dana, Danielle, Derrick, and John Lindsay; and the many members of The Collective for whom she was a Mom, friend, and confidant, and she was blessed with their children as bonus grandchildren, Alli, River, and Calum. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ira “J.I.” and Willhelaree “B” Cauley, as well as three sisters, Dyanne Cowart, Barbara Cauley and Bertie Cauley; and beloved brother-in-law Bill England. Wanda loved visiting the Smoky Mountains, specifically waterfalls and the wildlife, hummingbirds, serving the Livingston Parish community she was devoted to, spending time with those she loved most, and watching the fat squirrels in her backyard steal the birdseed meant for her birds. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thank you to their entire Walker OMV family specifically Timmi Wascom, Erica Langlois, and Nikki Henson for the love, help, friendship and support they have provided. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home will be Thursday March 18 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, March 19th from 8:00am - 10:00 am. Service at the funeral home at 10:00am. Graveside service to follow at 1:30 pm in Bogue Chitto, MS at the Promiseland Cemetery.
