Wanda Lea Beckwith, 64 years old, of the Town of Livingston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. Wanda was born on June 24, 1955, in Independence, La. and preceded in death by George and Carolyn Beckwith. Wanda is survived by her sister Martha Beckwith and brother, Douglas Beckwith and nephew Robert. Surviving relatives are Aunt Joyce Wales and cousin Connie Fay Shampaigne. The family of Wanda Beckwith wishes to thank La Trouve’ and extend a sincere thanks to La Trouve’s workers for all their love and care they gave to Wanda. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

