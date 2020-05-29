Wanda “Nonie” Jean Pickett Chandler, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in Watson, LA. Wanda loved to paint, draw, and watch her murder mysteries. She loved to spend time reading or listening to the Bible. But her truest joy was her family. Taking care of her husband, and doing anything she could for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were all her pride and joy and she was the best. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Ronny “Sam” Chandler; sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Ashley Chandler, and Robby and Gracie Chandler; grandchildren, Brennan Chandler and wife, Amelia, Brittney Cotten and husband, Greg, Sam Mahaffey and husband, Douglas, Laney Chandler, Kaylee “Toot” Chandler, Mia Chandler, Abby Erwin, Colby Erwin, and Kaitlyn Jones; great-grandchildren, Brecken Chandler, Jase Chandler, Mason Mahaffey, McKinley Mahaffey, Ridge Cotten, and Sage Cotten; sister, Geneva Engelhorn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Frances Pickett; and siblings, H.V. Pickett, Gloria Loper, and Sharon Smith. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Bridgeway Hospice for the love and care given to Wanda through her journey. A celebration of her life will be held at Live Oak Baptist Church, Watson, on Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
