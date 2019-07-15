Warren Douglas Simoneaux, 73 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. A Baton Rouge native, he was born on July 17, 1945, to Henry and Mercedes (O’Callaghan) Simoneaux. Doug retired from Turner Industries in Baton Rouge after 25 years of service. He loved fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and most of all caring for his chickens. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mercedes (O’Callaghan) Simoneaux. Doug is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie Butler Simoneaux; daughter, Tara Simoneaux Bourgeois; son, Jeffrey Douglas Simoneaux; grandchildren, Shaunyn and Adrianna (Tootie) Bourgeois; brothers, Lawrence and Michael Simoneaux; sister, Pheobe Simoneaux Farris; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service at Live Oak United Methodist Church, 34890 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA 70706, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at noon officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Butterfly Wing at the Baton Rouge General for the excellent care and compassion they provided. Thank you for being the best husband, daddy, brother, paw paw, and uncle we could dream of.
