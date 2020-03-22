William “Bill” Thompson went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 76. Born in Leflore Mississippi on Dec. 30, 1943, William left Leflore and took residence in Louisiana to become an accomplished electrician and business owner. William leaves behind a special family and friends to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Brenda Thompson; his daughter Lallie Baggett and husband Jason; four sons, Eddie Thompson, Ray Tullier and wife Melissia, Paul Tullier, and Chris Doucet, whom he considered a son; eight grandchildren, Logan Tullier, Zachary Tullier, Madison Tullier, Paige Tullier, Benjamin Tullier, Bailey Palmer, Garrett Palmer, and Jace Baggett; three sisters, Lallie V. Fly, Dorothy Moore, and Jessie Mae Bailey; and two brothers, Jim Bo Bailey, and Pete Bailey. He is preceded in death by his father, John L. Thompson; his uncle and aunt that raised him after his father's passing, Oliver E. Thompson and Lallie E. Thompson; brothers, Louis Lee Parker, Leroy Bailey, James Bailey; and sister, Catherine Neal. Viewing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Rev. Barry Posey will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. with burial to immediately follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate William’s life. The family would like to thank Tangi Pines nursing home for their care and dedication. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.