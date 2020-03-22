William “Bill” Thompson went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 76. Born in Leflore Mississippi on Dec. 30, 1943, William left Leflore and took residence in Louisiana to become an accomplished electrician and business owner. William leaves behind a special family and friends to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Brenda Thompson; his daughter Lallie Baggett and husband Jason; four sons, Eddie Thompson, Ray Tullier and wife Melissia, Paul Tullier, and Chris Doucet, whom he considered a son; eight grandchildren, Logan Tullier, Zachary Tullier, Madison Tullier, Paige Tullier, Benjamin Tullier, Bailey Palmer, Garrett Palmer, and Jace Baggett; three sisters, Lallie V. Fly, Dorothy Moore, and Jessie Mae Bailey; and two brothers, Jim Bo Bailey, and Pete Bailey. He is preceded in death by his father, John L. Thompson; his uncle and aunt that raised him after his father's passing, Oliver E. Thompson and Lallie E. Thompson; brothers, Louis Lee Parker, Leroy Bailey, James Bailey; and sister, Catherine Neal. Viewing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Rev. Barry Posey will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. with burial to immediately follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate William’s life. The family would like to thank Tangi Pines nursing home for their care and dedication. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Number of positive coronavirus cases hits 392 in Louisiana, including first in Livingston Parish, Department of Health reports
- Harvard professor explains importance social distancing, 'flattening the curve'
- Governor says current trajectory shows Louisiana 'resembles Italy' with regard to coronavirus spread
- Livingston Parish Public Schools to begin providing free meal pick-up service March 18
- Livingston Parish reports second case of coronavirus as statewide total blows past 700
- Carter’s Supermarket to reserve first hour of store operations for senior citizens
- ‘All hands on deck’ | Livingston Parish schools hand out thousands of meals on first day of distribution
- Federal government approves waiver for testing, school accountability reports in Louisiana
- Department of Health reports fourth Louisiana death from coronavirus, which has now reached 12 parishes
- Coronavirus spikes to 240 confirmed cases in Louisiana, Department of Health reports
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 16, 2020!
- AUDIO | School administrators discuss differences between flood and coronavirus, how to move forward
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 19, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 17, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 18, 2020!
- Feeling stuck in life?
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 20, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 13, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 5, 2020!
- PODCAST | Talking Coronavirus, health care with Sen. Bill Cassidy
Collections
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. Bonnabel | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Doyle at Albany | Photo Gallery
- Talented art students prepare for 2020 production of 'Frozen, Jr.' | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Jonesboro-Hodge at Doyle | Photo Gallery
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL | LSU spring practice | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle vs. Red River | Photo Gallery
- Northside Elementary's 2020 Super Saturday | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Harvard professor explains importance social distancing, 'flattening the curve' (5)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | No. 7 Doyle enjoys game of century in taking convincing 104-75 playoff victory (1)
- ‘An earthly angel’ | Mother of deaf child praises first responder who arrived and spoke sign language during seizure (1)
- SOFTBALL | Jones' home run, Olivier's three-hitter help Doyle shut out Walker, 6-0 (1)
- Livingston Parish Library to close all facilities beginning March 21 (1)
- East Baton Rouge Council drops tax exemption request for Lakes at Juban Crossing off agenda (1)
- Livingston Parish students net top-two finishes in Louisiana Regional Braille Challenge (1)
- Louisiana governor announces first 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case (1)
- BASEBALL | Walker rallies to edge Pine, 7-6 (1)
- Parish utilizing MPO process to help widen and overlay roads (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25Free
-
Mar 25Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.