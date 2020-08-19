William Edgar “Ed” Coxe, born on June 19, 1958, passed away on August 11, 2020. Ed had been battling cancer for the last couple of years. Born and raised in Louisiana, he spent most of his adult life in Los Angeles, California. Ed was a bi-centennial graduate of Live Oak High School, in Watson, Louisiana. Ed was a self-taught artist, with artwork displayed at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago and the Smithsonian Museum. He was also an avid reader of literature. His preferred reading material ranged from the classics such as Edgar Allen Poe, H.G. Wells, and Shakespeare to comic books and anything in between. Since childhood, it always seemed he just couldn’t get enough of reading. Ed was proud to be a U.S. Navy Veteran. He earned the rank of Boiler Technician 2nd Class and was awarded the National Defense Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southeast Asia Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Award. He used to say, “I took an oath when I joined the Navy to defend the country from enemies, both foreign and domestic. To my knowledge, no one has relieved me from that post.” Survived by his wife, Maureen Coxe; 4 children, Kristin Coxe, Bryan Smith, Aaron Larsen, Andrea Ostermann; 2 siblings, brother, Berlin Coxe, sister Melissa Coxe; and numerous grandchildren, aunts and cousins. BT 2nd Class Coxe, you are now officially relieved of your post. R.I.P. A memorial service will be held online Saturday, August 29, at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube, Vimeo, and other streaming locations. A permanent URL (https://spark.adobe.com/post/u5z7xZtolIQlM) will remain.
