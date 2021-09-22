William Michael (Bill) Samples passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake RMC. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and a native of Watson, Louisiana. He served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children Deborah Bryant (husband Robert Bryant), Lisa Samples, Michael Samples, Nicole Samples, Sabrina Cressionnie (fiance Clinton Ritchie), Dale Samples (wife Heather Samples), and Ronnie Samples (wife Regina Samples); his grandkids Dakto Samples, Trenton Samples, Christian Samples, Brianna Ritchie, Abigayle Ritchie, Jordan Ritchie, Chelsea Samples, Krista Samples, Jonathan McFee, Ashis Samples, Jade Samples, Logan Samples, Amanda Adair, Jonathan Smith; and his great-grandkids, Brayden Smith, Logan Adair, and Nyla Samples. He was preceded in death by his parents Elzie and Mary Jo Samples, brother Ronald, sister Charlotte, grandson Charlie and his loving wife Evelyn. View the guestbook at MJR Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Louisiana.
