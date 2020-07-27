Willis Clyde “Red” Williard, Jr., 77, of Livingston, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his home after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease. Clyde was born November 23, 1942, in Flushing, New York, to the late Willis Clyde Williard, Sr., and Theresa Haws Williard. He was the oldest of three children. Clyde married his wife Glenda Miller in 1964 in Ocean Springs, MS. They had 2 sons and many pets throughout their union. Clyde was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he served 8 years. During his time in the Air Force, he helped improve the Minuteman Electronic Missile Security System courses and was an electronics and missile training instructor. In addition, he served overseas during the Vietnam War where he designed map charts which facilitated the planning and requesting of air strikes and tactical navigation (TACAN) stations used for incoming fighter aircrafts. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Glenda; son, Brian and his wife, Candy; son Phillip and his wife, Rebecca; 1 granddaughter, Britany; 3 grandsons, Matthew and his wife, Alicia, Christopher and Joshua; 1 great-grandson; Anderson; 2 sisters, Lucille Baird and Lisa Brinegar; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Abigail. Clyde loved to collect model trains and classic western movies. He had a brain for mathematics and electronics and a skilled hand for woodworking. In his free time, you would find him drinking black coffee while reading, watching western movies or humming his favorite 50s and 60s tunes. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Community of Christ Church, 7660 Antioch Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, with brother-in-law, Jack Miller and niece, Marie Davis officiating. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Heart of Hospice. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Heart of Hospice of Baton Rouge.
