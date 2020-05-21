Willis VanSickel, a resident of French Settlement, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 82. Willis proudly served his country in the Air National Guard and was a Master Machinist by trade. He is survived by his wife, Shirley VanSickel; son, Cary VanSickel; daughter, Robin Glenn; grandchildren, Vel-Danielle, Blaize, Brook, Bradon, Bradley, Brennen, Rebeka, Nicole, and John; great-grandchildren, Emily, Issac, Elizabeth, Oscar, and Atlas; brother, David; sisters, Nancy, Joan, and Charollete. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charels and Virginia; and brother and sister, Harold and Linda. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral services will be private. Please contact the family directly for details.

