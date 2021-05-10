Wilson A. Watts, Sr.

Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.