Wilson A. Watts, Sr.

Wilson A. Watts, Sr.

Wilson A. Watts, Sr., went to his heavenly home on May 9, 2021. He was a loving husband and great provider to his beautiful bride, Margaret. He was a resident of Albany, Louisiana, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Wilson enjoyed the outdoors and was known for his avid squirrel hunting skills. He was a Deacon at the Albany First Baptist Church and just received an award for 50 years of service in the Albany Masonic Lodge. He was a kind man and always loved fixing things around the house. Wilson took the time to take us to church, and teach each of his children and grandchildren how to be handy. Wilson was called “Superman” by his daughter because “he could do anything.” His friends called him Wilson, but his grandchildren called him “Paw.” Wilson was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Wilson is survived by his wife of 63 years Margaret Watts; daughter, Susan Lane (Keith); sons, Wilson Watts, Jr. (Juanita), David M. Watts (Karen); sister, Carolyn Barnes (Charles); brothers, Nelson Watts (Elaine), Woodrow “Woody” Watts (Darlene), 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his little dog and best friend, Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Watts and Esther Savannah Palmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany 1st Baptist Church Benevolence Fund in honor of Mr. Wilson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 W. Hammond, LA, 70403, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Albany First Baptist Church on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m. Bro. John Cook will officiate, and interment will follow in Blood River Baptist Church Cemetery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.