Sunrise October 10, 1946 and sunset December 10, 2019. With broken hearts we say goodbye to our husband, daddy, brother, paw paw, uncle and friend, Wylie Martin Pope. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation on Friday will be held at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs beginning at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Leo Miller will conduct funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Wylie is survived by his wife of 52 years Ramona Rancher Pope; daughter and son-in-law Cheree Pope Breaux and Adrian; sons and daughters-in-law Chris Pope and Raymie and Chad Pope and Tessie; grandchildren, Chandler, Chance, Tyler, Marleigh, Alex, Gracyn and Mason; brothers, Rogers Pope and wife Pat, Randy Pope and wife Dawn; sisters Pat Cruz, Sara Gully and husband Brooks, Debbie Stewart and husband Norman, sister-in-law Sue Pope; brothers-in-law, V.L. Rancher, Jr. and wife Shelia, Hardie Rancher and wife Lyn, Lloyd Cockerham, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Rebecca McDonald and husband Larry; and many nieces and nephews that were so loved. Preceded in death by his parents Eunice and Mary Pope; father-in-law and mother-in-law V.L. Sr., and Mary Lee Rancher; brother David Pope; sister-in-law DeLaras Rancher Cockerham; brother-in-law Gil Cruz. Pallbearers will be Chris, Chad, Chandler and Chance Pope, Adrian and Mason Breaux and Tyler and Alex Rivers. Honorary pallbearers will be the DSHS Class of 1965 that he loved so much. Wylie’s career in finance spanned over 45 years and gained many lifelong friends, whether you came in for a loan or a cup of coffee with him and his girls, Dawn Wax and Cindy Webb, you were always welcome. Special thanks to Doctors Moraes, Rigby and their staffs, Glenn Landry, NP, Heart and Vascular ICU, the Wound Care Team and Rehab Teams at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. There are no adequate words to express our heartfelt gratitude. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Christmasville or Building Fund, 27735 La. Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70726. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com. “Night, Love you.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Trio arrested for 18 vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs area, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks two for targeting unlocked vehicles in Denham Springs subdivision
- Livingston Parish schools taking applications for 2020 spring semester night classes
- Dennis Perkins' lawyer requests removal from case; withdrawal hearing set for same day as initial motions
- Juban Crossing $655k (15%) short for annual bond payment; developer kicks in difference
- ‘An exciting time’ | Busy time of year for John Schneider with Bo’s Bozaar, ‘Christmas Cars,’ and Hazzard County Light Show coming to Holden studios
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim
- Man faces attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing brother in altercation
- SOFTBALL | Albany's Turner, Knight, Spring sign with colleges, get a challenge from their coach
- CHILD MISSING | Walker police seek's public help in finding teen missing since Monday night
Images
Videos
Commented
- PODCAST | Brett Beard talks move to Denham Springs High School (10)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Flowers, White combine to help Lady Eagles begin season on winning note (2)
- Sheriff looks to borrow $8 million to build training facility in Walker area (2)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Big second quarter carries Holden past Springfield, 68-49 (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - November 25, 2019! (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Despite 30 points from Flowers, Dutchtown able to hold off Live Oak (1)
- Graves pans new disaster response bill presented by congress, which would establish as law the HUD and FEMA timeline gap (1)
- School board unanimously votes for updated cell phone policy (1)
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12Free
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
- Updated
Nathan G. "Nay Nay" McMorris, a resident of Livingston, passed…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.