If you’ve ever attended an LSU football game or university event, then I’m sure you are familiar with the line, “Where stately oaks and broad magnolias shade inspiring halls.” While oaks and magnolias are prolific on LSU’s campus, and college football is a popular topic, my thoughts this week are about another Louisiana giant.
Recently, I read an article about a 100-acre old growth forest located in the Joyce Wildlife Management Area south of Ponchatoula. This preserved forest is a remnant of trees that once dominated the swamps and bayous of southern Louisiana.
Taxodium distichum, commonly called bald cypress, was selected as the official state tree of Louisiana in 1963. By that time, the timber boom that had consumed most of the old growth cypress forest had ended. What was left were pockets of isolated old growth cypress, young cypress trees, and clear-cut swampland.
Having grown up and still living near what once was the Garyville Northern Railroad, I’m reminded of the impact cypress logging had on Livingston Parish. The Grayville Northern Railroad ran from Livingston to Garyville and supplied timber to the Lyons Cypress Lumber Company in Garyville. I often wonder what this area would look like if the old cypress trees were still standing.
Bald cypress is a close relative of the giant sequoias and coastal redwoods of California. While those trees are larger and taller, bald cypress are long-lived. Averaging 80-100 ft tall, very old trees can reach 150 feet, and some of those logged from local swamps were over 1,000 years old.
The National Champion Bald Cypress tree is located on Cat Island in West Feliciana Parish and is estimated to be 1,500 years old. Today, bald cypress growing in the swamps are second and third growth cypress, which are closer to 80 years old, relatively young by those standards.
Bald cypress is indeed a Louisiana Super Plant, having been selected for the 2020 Louisiana Super Plant program. It’s easy to see why, too: Bald cypress is long-lived, wind resistant, insect and disease resistant, tolerant of flooding, has attractive foliage and growth form, and provides excellent wildlife habitat. What’s not to love?
I know, I already hear the comments: What about the knees? Yes, bald cypress does grow knees from their roots, the purpose of which is still debated. These knees seem more prevalent on trees growing in wet conditions and clay soils. Trees can produce knees that extend two to three times the width of the canopy.
Generally, it’s considered okay to mechanically remove cypress knees by sawing off below the soil line. This will prevent damage to mower blades and decks. It is advisable, though, to not plant bald cypress near foundations, concrete slabs, and underground plumbing. All tree roots have the potential to be destructive to these.
Bald cypress is easy to establish and readily available in the nursery industry. Trees planted in fall and winter experience less stress and establish roots before spring growth. It is an excellent tree to plant near ponds for a natural setting.
Apply a complete fertilizer such as 8-8-8 around the base of the tree the first 3-5 years in late winter or early spring to help establish the tree. Thereafter, fertilize only as needed based on soil fertility.
Despite the needle-like foliage and seed cones these trees produce, bald cypress is deciduous, with leaves turning a russet red/burnt orange color in the fall prior to dropping. The old foliage is an excellent natural mulch and habitat for wildlife.
Given the right location, bald cypress can be a wonderful addition to your landscape. These trees have long been associated with Louisiana and are an integral part of our state’s history.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
