If you’ve read some of my articles, you may know my favorite season is autumn.
What’s not to love? Crisp cool nights and pleasant sunny days. Those three autumn days we get each year (five days if we’re lucky) are just about perfect. The flavors of fall reflect the weather too. Warm, spice flavored dishes start to fill our plates as fresh sweet potatoes and winter squash become readily available.
Recently, I attended a presentation by our statewide vegetable specialist, Dr. Kiki Fontenot where she presented findings from Louisiana vegetable variety trails. Included in the presentation were acorn squash.
Acorn squash may be unfamiliar to you. It was noted in the presentation that not many people know what to do with acorn squash. People tend to grow summer squash varieties and shy away from winter squash which is a shame. Winter squashes are packed with flavor and nutrients and store well.
Winter squash is kind of a misnomer. While more readily available during autumn and winter, winter squashes (like pumpkins) are planted during the spring and early summer. Now is the time to plant winter squash for an autumn harvest. The reason for the name is because they store well into winter while summer squash is eaten within days of harvest.
The category of winter squash includes acorn, butternut, buttercup, and spaghetti, along with many varieties of “pumpkins” grown in the south. Winter squash stays on the vine much longer than summer squash, which are picked when tender. Instead, winter squash is left on the vine until the skin has hardened and cannot be pierced by your fingernail.
Planting and care are similar to summer squash. They can be seeded directly into the garden. Pay attention to spacing recommendations as winter squash tends to spread more. Fertilize before planting with a complete fertilizer such as 13-13-13 at 1 pound per 20-foot row. Sidedress with 1 pound of calcium nitrate per 20-foot row once plants begin to flower and again 4 weeks later.
Make sure moisture is consistent — irrigation during dry periods is important. Lack of water results in poor fruit set and increases blossom end rot occurrence. Mulching helps conserve soil moisture.
Acorn squash has a great flavor and can be prepared in a variety of ways. The flavor is similar to pumpkin, but finer in texture. I think of it somewhere between sweet potatoes and pumpkin. It can be baked, boiled, or steamed.
Mrs. Eva Davis, our new food and nutrition agent in Livingston Parish, passed along the following LSU AgCenter approved recipe. I look forward to trying it on one of our 3 (hopefully 5) crisp autumn days!
Upside Down Roasted Acorn Squash (recipe from the LSU AgCenter website)
Ingredients
-- 2 acorn squash about 2 pounds each
-- 3 Tbsp olive oil
-- Kosher salt for seasoning
-- Black pepper for seasoning
-- 2 Tbsp maple syrup optional
-- 1 tsp chopped parsley
Cooking Instructions
1) Set the oven rack to the center position and preheat to 400ºF (204ºC).
2) Wash and thoroughly dry the acorn squash.
3) Poke several holes in the squash skin and place it in the microwave oven for a couple of minutes to soften it for cutting. Then place the squash on a sturdy cutting board. Use a chef’s knife to cut the squash in half lengthwise as follows: Identify one side of the stem and begin to carefully cut through the skin and flesh between the ridges until it feels hollow in the center, not the actual stem. Continue to cut around, using small saw motions until you reach the other side of the stem, leave the stem uncut.
4) Pull the two halves apart. Use a large spoon to remove the seeds. If desired, wash, separate and dry the seeds for roasting later.
5) Line a large baking sheet with foil. Grease the foil with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, use a paper towel to evenly spread.
6) Brush the flesh of the acorn squash with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Place the squash cut side down and evenly spaced on the baking sheet.
7) Roast until a knife can easily pierce into the flesh, about 30 to 45 minutes depending on the size of the squash.
8) Carefully turn the squash over with tongs and season with salt and pepper.
9) If desired, brush the flesh with maple syrup then roast until caramelized, about 5 to 10 minutes.
10) Season with more salt and pepper, garnish with parsley.
