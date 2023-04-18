Amaryllis by morning, up from South America — I guess it doesn’t quite have the ring to it as George Strait’s hit song.
One advantage we have, though, is our ability to grow Amaryllis bulbs in the landscape year-round. Amarillo, Texas, gets a little too cold in winter to keep bulbs in the ground.
Named after a character in Greek mythology, the Amaryllis we commonly purchase during the Christmas season were reclassified to the genus Hippeastrum in the 1800s. True members of the genus Amaryllis are native to South Africa.
Some people may refer to both as lilies, but they are not lilies. Instead, they belong to the Amaryllidaceae family. Both are commonly referred to as amaryllis and can be grown outdoors in south Louisiana.
Amaryllises are one of the most reliable flowering bulbs for south Louisiana. No special chilling requirements are needed for them to bloom year after year in our gardens. Look around this time of year and you will see plantings at homes or older homesites in full bloom.
The beautiful trumpet-shaped flowers can last for several weeks and come in shades of red, white, salmon, pink, orange, and striped. A large bulb often produces multiple flower spikes.
Hopefully if you received or purchased an amaryllis bulb during the Christmas season you kept it alive. If so, now is the time to get those bulbs into the ground. These natives of tropical and subtropical regions do well in our climate. Just make sure to plant bulbs in planting beds with good drainage. Amaryllis do best in locations with around 6 hours of direct morning sun followed by afternoon shade.
Bulbs should be planted with the neck (pointed end) above the soil line. Mulch over the bulbs with a couple of inches of pine straw. Fertilize lightly in early spring and again in early summer. Water during prolonged dry periods.
Foliage will continue to grow during summer to produce nutrients stored in the bulb. After the leaves turn brown, they can be cut back to a couple inches above the bulb top. Mulch with additional pine straw in winter to provide freeze protection.
Amaryllises are long-lived bulbs and multiply by producing daughter bulbs from the mother bulb. This means that around every 4-5 years, you should carefully dig up and divide plantings to thin out the beds. Do this after the leaves have turned brown in the fall. Daughter bulbs can be planted in new locations or passed along to family and friends.
Replant bulbs immediately to keep them on cycle to bloom in April. Space bulbs about 8 inches apart when planting. Occasionally, newly planted bulbs or daughter bulbs will need another year to store nutrients before blooming.
Tall or heavy flower stalks may need to be staked to prevent them from breaking. If they do break, just put the flowers in a vase. Amaryllises make great cut flowers as well. Spent flower stalks can be cut from the plants or you can leave them to produce seed. Just make sure you leave the foliage intact throughout the summer so nutrients can be stored in the bulbs for next year’s flowers.
With little care, amaryllises bulbs provide us with beautiful flowers each year. Make sure to look for new varieties to add to your garden this fall when dormant bulbs are stocked in garden centers.
Of course, you can also offer to help a friend divide theirs, too.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.