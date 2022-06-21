Do you ever think about okra when you’re eating a s’more and sipping on a cola while wearing your favorite cotton t-shirt and sitting next to your hibiscus plant?
I bet you will the next time you do!
Okay, I’m sure you’re wondering where I’m going with this, but there is a connection: I’m talking about family here.
We all know that in the south, few things are as important as family. This is the case for a family that has held significant influence over the cultural identity of the South — the Mallow family.
The scientific family Malvaceae, commonly known as the mallow family, contains many “cousins” that have shaped the life and culture of the American south for generations. Cotton, kola nut, cacao, marshmallow, okra, and hibiscus are all plants belonging to this family.
While modern colas and marshmallows no longer use these plants in manufacturing, they both were developed using plants in the mallow family, Cola acuminata and C. nitida and Althaea officinalis, respectively. Chocolate, of course, still comes from the cacao plant (Theobroma cacao).
Many southern gardens include plantings of hibiscus, which produce beautiful flowers in the heat of summer. We even have our own native species of mallows that bloom in the marshes and swamps of Louisiana, including the Luna hibiscus, a 2021 Louisiana Super Plant selection.
This brings us to okra, an integral ingredient in the culinary history of Louisiana. Also known as gumbo, okra was introduced to Louisiana from Africa by way of the Caribbean islands. Its importance in Creole cooking quickly gained in popularity in Louisiana and spread throughout the South.
However, like grits and black-eyed peas, it never really caught on outside of the South, but that’s okay, we know how good it is.
One of the greatest things about okra is that being a tropical plant, it thrives during the Louisiana summer. Okra can be planted from April to early August. Soaking seeds in water overnight will soften the hard seed coat and improve germination.
You should space plantings about a foot apart and add ½ - ¾ cup of 13-13-13 per 10-foot row preplant. Side-dress with ½ - ¾ cup of calcium nitrate at first fruit set and again in three to four weeks. Okra is a fast grower, and mature plants can reach up to 6 feet in height.
Harvesting begins 60-70 days after planting. Pods should be harvested every one to two days when they are between 2-4 inches long. Longer pods will become too tough to eat. Okra is harvested by cutting the pod off the plant. Do not wash okra pods until you are ready to cook them to prevent excess slim.
Plants will continue to produce up until frost. Recommended varieties include open pollinated varieties Clemson Spineless, Emerald, Cowhorn, and hybrid varieties Annie Oakley and Cajun Delight. Pods will store up to a week in the fridge or can be blanched and frozen.
You don’t have to look far to find a recipe either. Traditional Louisiana dishes include gumbos, stews, okra and tomatoes, fried okra, and pickled okra. Okra and tomatoes was a staple dish at my grandmother’s house during the summer, and it’s still one of my favorites.
So, the next time you’re enjoying a coke, s’more, or okra while wearing cotton and looking at a hibiscus flower, remember they are all the products of one big family.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
