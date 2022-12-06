Fa la la la la, la la la la! But why holly and which holly?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — at least on television and in the stores. Chances are you’ve sung “Deck the Halls” every Christmas season since you were a small child.
Each year, we find the traditional green leaves and red berries of holly in decorations of all kinds. Like Christmas trees, holly is one of those plants that immediately conjures up visions of sugar plums dancing in our head, and why not? The striking red berries set against dark, glossy green leaves make quite the statement in the winter landscape when most plants have turned a dull grayish brown.
But boughs of holly? Well, “bough” is a Middle English word meaning “branch,” derived from the Old English “bog,” which meant “shoulder” or “arm.” So, it’s simply branches of holly.
Ancient Druids and Celts believed it was bad luck to cut down a holly tree, but held the tree as a symbol of protection, fertility, and eternal life. Likewise, Romans hung boughs of holly in their homes during the festival of Saturnalia as symbols of good luck and protection. Early Christians adopted the tradition of decorating their homes with holly, modifying the symbolism to represent the crown of thorns placed on Jesus’s head and Christ’s drops of blood.
There are over 570 species of the genus Ilex, all belonging to the family Aquifoliaceae. They are considered woody dioecious (separate male and female plants) angiosperms (flowering plants). There are evergreen and deciduous hollies with growth habits ranging from trees to shrubs to climbers. These plants can be found on every continent but Antarctica.
But what is Christmas holly? Well, the holly most associated with Christmas decorations is the English or European holly (Ilex aquifolium). It is native to Europe, northwest Africa, and southwest Asia. Its prickly, dark green leaves and red berries have become the symbol of Christmas still found in our modern decorations.
Here in south Louisiana, you will not find English holly growing in the yard. The plant is not well suited to our climate. Thankfully, we have our own similar species that does grow well here, the American holly (Ilex opaca).
With mature heights reaching up to 50 feet, American holly grows into a larger tree than English holly. Its native range is from New England south to Florida and west into Texas and Missouri. Early Europeans were excited to find a familiar looking plant to use for Christmas decorations.
Of course, we have many more native hollies growing wild throughout the southern US. Inkberry (I. glabra) is a shrub that produces black berries. Dahoon (I. cassine) is a deciduous holly that produces red berries, as is possumhaw (I. decidua). Yaupon (I. vomitoria) is probably one of the most widely planted of our native hollies. It has been cultivated into everything from tree, to shrub, to dwarf shrub, to weeping form and used extensively in the landscape industry.
These are just a few of the native holly plants found in Louisiana. Many cultivars of our native hollies have been selected for different forms or crossed with other hollies to develop new species for landscape use.
Hollies make great landscape plants. Native hollies and crosses are well suited to our climate and provide food and habitat for wildlife during the winter months. Bees also love the blooms in the springtime.
Aesthetically, it’s easy to see why the holly plant was a symbol for so many cultures during the winter months. The evergreen foliage and red berries stand out in the otherwise dormant landscape reminding us that life is still with us even during the darkest and coldest season.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
