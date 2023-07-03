This week, we celebrate the Declaration of Independence signed by the original 13 colonies 247 years ago.
Quite a lot has changed since colonial times. Early colonist and then immigrants to the U.S. brought with them many plants that we continue to grow in our landscapes. Likewise, trade from around the world has introduced new plants to home gardens. While many of these do well in our landscape, to me, there are none better than some of our native American perennials.
Few things feel hotter than the 4th of July in south Louisiana – OK, maybe the surface of the sun – and few plants seem to hold up to our heat and humidity. Luckily, we have some great native flowering perennials that seem to respond to mother nature with an “is this the best you’ve got” attitude.
Two of my favorites – that I haven’t mentioned before in previous articles – are black-eyed Susans and Gaura.
If you are a fan of thoroughbred horse racing, you’ll know that every year in May, the winner of the Preakness Stakes is awarded a blanket of black-eyed Susans – the state flower of Maryland.
The problem is race organizers must use a substitute flower because black-eyed Susans don’t start blooming until summer. Fortunately, when they start blooming, they keep on going just like those thoroughbreds running the track at Pimlico.
Scientifically named Rudbeckia hirta, black-eyed Susans are native to the U.S. and Canada. The flowers are often found growing wild in meadows and native grasslands. Over the years horticulturists have introduced improved varieties for cultivation. "Goldsturm" is one of the varieties widely used in landscapes for the upright, clumping growth and proliferation of blooms.
Because of their winter hardiness, you can plant black-eyed Susans in the fall to get an early start on the spring growing season. Plant these in a well-draining soil rich in organic matter. They perform best in full sun. After about three years, you can divide the plant to keep them growing vigorously.
Gaura, known scientifically as Gaura lindheimeri or Oenothera lindheimeri, is also commonly called Butterfly Gaura, white Gaura, or Pink Gaura. Whirling Butterflies (a variety with a more compact form and more showy flowers), Sparkle White, and Ballerina Blush are a few of the varieties available. This hot weather perennial is native to Louisiana, Texas, and parts of Mexico, so you know it’s a survivor!
The whimsical growth habit of the foliage gives the plant a light and airy feel. Flowers are borne on wand-like panicle spikes shooting above the foliage like 4th of July fireworks. Flowers come in white and shades of pink.
These herbaceous plants can reach mature sizes of 2-4 ft tall and wide by the end of summer. They thrive in full sun and prefer moist, well-drained soil. Like black-eyed Susans, they can be fairly drought tolerant once established in the landscape. Both plants are excellent additions to the garden for attracting pollinators.
Gaura will dieback to its extensive tap root in the winter, but new shoots will emerge in the spring. Gaura will do well when planted between fall and early spring. It looks great in mass plantings or when paired with native grasses such as Muhly grass and other native perennials like black-eyed Susans.
Think about adding native perennials to your landscape. They are well adapted to our climate and help support our beneficial insect population. These American originals are as hardworking and determined as the early founders of our nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.