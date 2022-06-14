We are into the heat of summer, and it is a chore to be out working in the yard right now.
Sometimes just getting the grass cut is about the extent of what I care to do in the yard. However, there are a few things we need to do in June. But make sure to get out early in the morning or late in the evening. Maybe then you will catch a cool breeze.
Blueberry crops should be coming in now or just finishing up. Immediately following harvest is a good time to add additional fertilizer. For 2-3-year-old bushes, apply 1-2 ounces of 10-10-10 or an azalea fertilizer spread under the canopy. Add an ounce for each year up to 8 ounces maximum per bush.
If you haven’t done so recently, a soil test will give you more precise recommendations on how much fertilizer or any soil pH adjustments you need to make.
Along with mowing your lawn, June is the recommended time for a second application of nitrogen to lawns. Carpet and centipede grass should get a ½ pound of N per 1000 square feet. St. Augustine, Bermuda, and zoysia grass need 1 pound of N per 1000 sq ft. This additional fertilizer will help turfgrasses out-compete weeds through the remainder of the summer.
Making sure you are mowing your grass at the proper height is also important to controlling weeds. If you are mowing too low, turfgrass becomes stressed and diseases more likely, which will make for a thinner lawn. This allows increased competition from weeds.
St. Augustine should be cut at a height of 2-3 inches. Cut centipede and carpet grass at a height of 1.5-2 inches. The recommended cutting height of zoysia is 1-2 inches, while Bermuda is ¾ to 1 inch for hybrid and 1-1.5 inches for common.
Speaking of weeds, if you’ve been battling Virginia buttonweed (VBW) in your lawn, applications of MSM or Celsius herbicides are recommended for sprays during the summer. MSM will also control common lespedeza and Bahia grass. This product can take up to 30 days to work on VBW. Repeated applications are recommended in July and by the end of August.
Treatment of your entire lawn with MSM can slow growth of the turfgrass. MSM is a highly concentrated product, so make sure you follow label rates for mixing and spraying.
Most of our spring vegetable gardens are starting to fade in the heat of summer. Some of the heat loving vegetables such as okra, sweet potatoes, southern peas, peanuts, pumpkin, and peppers are still growing and producing. Other crops such as green beans, corn, and tomatoes have produced their crop for the summer.
If you didn’t get a spring garden planted, or didn’t get a great harvest, now is a good time to plan for a fall garden. Lucky for us in south Louisiana, we can replant many of these vegetables for a fall harvest. Look for seeds of tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, summer squash, and cantaloupe to start transplants in July so these will be ready to set out in your garden in August.
Nobody wants to weed flower beds but keeping on top of that during the summer will help in the long run. It is important to remove weeds before they set seed. This will reduce the number of seeds that survive long term in the soil. Just make sure to get out early before the heat of the day and take plenty of water breaks.
If you are interested in learning more about gardening, I will be offering a Master Gardener course starting Aug. 17. Classes will meet once a week on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can contact me for more information.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
