It’s not too late to buy that perfect Christmas tree.
OK, I know I’ve already wrote about Christmas trees this month, but I’m not talking about the one you decorate. I’m referring to the one you plant in your yard. If you are looking for a last-minute gift, why not give a tree?
It’s the perfect gift (provided the recipient has a yard to plant it in). Trees provide shade, shelter for wildlife, beautify the landscape, clean the air, give us free mulch for our garden every year, and (depending on the type) provide us with food. This also happens to be the best time of the year for planting trees.
While it may be cold this week, summer in Louisiana seems to last for about 10 months. Shade from trees gives a nice reprieve from the hot sun and can help lower utility bills. During our two to four weeks of winter, evergreen trees can also serve as wind breaks to block cold north westerly winds.
I’ve been on a mission the past two years to reduce the amount of grass I cut through planting trees. Hurricane Ida helped prioritize the process. My goal is to replant with more variety, including more fruit trees. Look around your neighborhood and see what trees are growing there. Maybe select different species to add more interest.
Pay attention to growing conditions when selecting trees and pick varieties that are best suited for your yard. This includes the soil conditions; drainage; space; proximity to buildings, sidewalks, and utilities; and climate.
Far too often, I see trees planted too close to each other or to structures. Take time beforehand to research the correct spacing for the tree species. The native tree growing guide on the LSU AgCenter website is a great resource. Local nurseries carry a good variety of trees well suited for our area.
Some of my favorite large trees are Quercus michauxii, the swamp chestnut oak (also known as cow oak). The acorns are a favorite of deer, and the fall foliage is a nice russet brown. Willow oak (Q. phellos) is another attractive large oak tree with nice fall color. It was also named a Louisiana Super Plant in 2013.
If you want to branch out from the world of oak trees, try one of the native hickory trees. They have nice fall color, and hickory nuts are a favorite food for wildlife. Bald cypress a dependable tree for south Louisiana. It is long-lived, has good wind resistance, and has nice fall color. Be mindful of planting it close to structures or underground utilities though. The trees will start to make knees as they mature.
Evergreen options for large trees include the southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) and any of the southern pines (longleaf, loblolly, slash, or spruce pines). People often worry about pine trees during storms but like all trees, planting should be at a safe enough distance from buildings to minimize potential damage from falling trees.
Great options for medium sized trees include sweetbay magnolia (M. virginica), swamp red maple (Acer rubrum var. drummondii), and river birch (Betula nigra).
If you have a small yard, look for silverbell (Halesia diptera), fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus), redbud (Cercis canadensis), or ironwood (American hornbeam) (Carpinus caroliniana). Fruit trees also make attractive additions to the landscape. Native crabapples, mayhaws, persimmons, and native plums are all great ways to add interest to your yard along with food for you and wildlife.
If you are still shopping for that hard-to-buy-for person, consider giving a tree. Properly planted and cared for, it will provide them with a lifetime of enjoyment and memories. Christmas trees don’t have to only be the ones used for decoration.
I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
