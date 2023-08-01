I’d venture to say no southern landscape plant evokes more debate than Lagerstroemia indica.
Crepe or crape? To murder or not? Beautiful blooms or messy flowers? Suckers galore or graceful architectural tree trunks?
Although Europeans first encountered crepe myrtles in India, they are native to eastern Asia where they have been used in ornamental plantings for over 1,000 years. The crepe myrtle was first introduced to South Carolina around the same time as the ratification of the U.S. constitution. Since then, there’s probably been more debate over crepe myrtles than the constitution.Maybe the Supreme Court needs to rule on some of the issues mentioned above!
Although either spelling is accepted, I stick with crepe since the common name refers to the flowers which resemble crepe paper. As far as to murder or not, just say no. Left to grow to their natural form – with a little selective pruning – crepe myrtle trunks develop a beautiful architectural form that looks nice even in winter. This also helps reduce a multitude of plant health issues.
One argument I consistently hear advocating for crepe murder is, “I have to keep it cut back. It gets too tall.” My response is the right plant for the right place. Crepe myrtles come in a variety of sizes from miniature shrubs to medium sized trees. We are talking about a size range of 2-3 feet to upwards of 30 feet.
If you have a small yard or want to plant crepe myrtles next to your house, varieties such as Natchez, Biloxi, Muskogee, and Arapaho are probably not right for your space. These reach 20-30 feet at maturity. Instead, dwarf varieties will probably be a smarter choice for your landscape.
Dwarf crepe myrtles are great for landscaping beds near a house or in smaller yards. These are more shrublike in form compared to the small trees most people are accustom too. Be warned though that not all dwarf varieties are created equal. The category generally refers to 3-5 feet tall at maturity, although some may exceed 5 feet. However, it is much easier to maintain a dwarf crepe myrtle at 3-5 feet than a large tree form crepe myrtle.
At the recent field day at the Hammond Research Station, several of the trial plantings of dwarf crepe myrtles were highlighted. These included the Proven Winners cultivars Center Stage ‘Pink’, Center Stage ‘Red’, and Center Stage ‘Coral’ along with Bellini ‘Raspberry’ Crepe Myrtle. All were showing off with full blooms and vibrant colors, which reminded me why crepe myrtles are one of the south’s favorite summertime flowers.
The Center Stage cultivars have beautiful burgundy foliage. The plantings at the research station were done in 2021. These plants are all around 3 feet tall now. I’m not sure of the planting date for the Bellini ‘Raspberry’, but it is around 6 feet in height with dark green foliage. These would all make great selections for use anywhere you would use a small to medium sized flowering shrub.
Keep in mind that crepe myrtles need full sun for optimal growth and flowering. They are deciduous, so while the dwarf varieties will make a beautiful flowering shrub border or screening planting, they will lose their leaves in winter.
Of course, the cultivars I mentioned are just a few of the dwarf varieties available. As with all plants you purchase for your landscape, pay close attention to the mature size of the crepe myrtles you are buying. It is much easier – and healthier for the plant and your sanity – to select plants that fit your space.
Fall is a great time to plant shrubs and trees in your landscape. Now is a great time to investigate the blooms of crepe myrtles to see which ones you like best.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.