“Virginia is for Lovers” has been the tourism slogan for Virginia since 1969. I’ve toured the state many times, and it is full of natural beauty and history.
The phrase “cute as a button” started appearing during the early 20th century. Interesting that two words appear in such common slogans associated with happiness and joy.
Unfortunately, if you combine the nouns “Virginia” and “button” along with the word “weed” to form “Virginia buttonweed,” you have the name of one of the most annoying weeds known to Southerners.
Native to the eastern U.S., Virginia buttonweed, Diodia virginiana, is a troublesome weed to control in lawns across the southeast. Deriving its common name from seed capsules hanging from the underside of stems, seeds are only one way it spreads. The perennial plant is extremely efficient at spreading through root and stem fragments.
It thrives in wet areas and is tolerant of being mowed at low heights. Thanks to the ease of spreading through stem cuttings, mowing can help the weed to spread across the lawn.
Virginia buttonweed is easily identified by its dark green, linear to oval-shaped leaves arranged opposite each other on the stem. Flowers are typically small and white with four petals. It has a prostrate growth form, forming a dense mat, especially in turfgrass. Often found in poorly drained or overly moist lawns, if left unchecked, the weed can smother out turfgrass forming a dense groundcover.
Though it is an easy weed to hand pull, the rhizomes (underground stems) are usually left behind and quickly resprout and spread. Seeds also have a high rate of germination, and pre-emergent herbicides aren’t highly effective against seed germination. By all accounts, the odds seem to be against us in controlling the spread of Virginia buttonweed. Some have even embraced it as a groundcover.
While seemingly impossible to control, we do have herbicide options available for use in lawns. As with the use of all pesticides, reading and following label instructions is critical. Timing and rate of application are keys to success.
The most effective chemical control strategy begins in the spring when plants are emerging from dormancy and new growth is tender. Applications of herbicides starting later in the summer are less effective.
April is a good time to start spraying for control. Pay attention to the average daytime high temperatures. When daytime highs are below 85 degrees Fahrenheit, it is safe to apply herbicides containing 2,4-D without injury to St. Augustine grass and centipedegrass. Once temperatures average above 85 degrees, you need to switch to herbicides that do not contain 2,4-D.
Recommended sprays when daytime highs are below 85 degrees include products containing 2,4-D, dicamba, and mecoprop as active ingredients such as Weed Free Zone or Weed-B-Gon.
When temperatures are over 85 degrees, switch to herbicides without 2,4-D such as Celsius WG and MSM herbicides.
Repeat applications in 4 to 6 weeks for better control. In areas with no turfgrass or other desirable plants, a 3-percent glyphosate spray may be used. It may take two years of postemergence herbicide applications to rid the lawn of Virginia buttonweed.
Herbicides are an effective tool against Virginia buttonweed, but for long-term control, our focus needs to be on improving health and density of the turfgrass. A healthy and dense lawn is more competitive to weeds. This means mowing lawns at the correct height and dethatching as necessary.
Good drainage and aeration are also key to healthy lawns along with proper irrigation. Water lawns deeply but allow the soil surface to dry between waterings.
I doubt many will say they love or think Virginia buttonweed is cute. It’s become a nagging issue for our lawns. Following proper lawn care instructions and use of herbicides will help in managing and controlling this pesky weed.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
