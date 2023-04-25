It’s been a year since I started “Back to Our Roots,” and I think I’ve covered topics on every plant part.
So for this week’s column, I thought I would go back to the root zone.
While technically not roots, potatoes and garlic are two commonly grown vegetables harvested for below ground structures. Coincidentally, these are two vegetables people regularly ask how to determine when they are ready to harvest.
It is easy to see when to harvest vegetables grown for their fruit, leaves, stems, or flowers. Things get a little trickier when determining when to harvest vegetables grown for roots or below ground stems. Below-ground stems are what we are after with potatoes and garlic.
Potatoes are grown for the edible tubers they produce. These tubers are modified stems that happen to grow below the ground. The eyes are the nodes that give rise to branches/above ground stems. These nodes are like the nodes you would see on a tree where it produces new branches.
However, the nodes are compressed much closer together on the potato tuber. As the above-ground leaves and stems produce sugars through photosynthesis, these are stored in the potato tubers.
So, how do you tell when the tubers are ready for harvest?
Timing is one way. Potatoes “should” begin to reach harvestable size between 90-110 days after planting. Potato plants also start to turn yellow and die as around the time the tubers reach maturity. Of course, the best method is to dig a few to check if the tubers are ready.
If the skin easily slips off the potato, it is not quite ready to dig. These with easy-to-remove skin are referred to as “new” potatoes. While great to cook with, it is best to leave the tubers until the skin has set if you plan to store the potatoes after harvest. This reduces rotting and bruising of the tubers during storage.
If around the 90-day mark heavy and prolonged rain is expected, it is best to go ahead and dig the potatoes.
Garlic is also harvested for the below ground modified stem. In the case of garlic, we are after the bulbs the plants produce. This member of the Allium or onion family produces a bulb which separates into cloves as it matures. These bulbs are modified stems which have extremely shortened internode spacing.
Of all the vegetable crops we can grow in south Louisiana, garlic is one of the slowest to mature. Planted between September and November, it takes 210-230 days from planting to harvest – typically harvested between late April and June. Visual signs to look for are tops turning yellow and 2/3 of them laying over. You can also dig to see if a bulb has formed cloves.
Many people get impatient and pull garlic too early – before it has had time to form cloves. At this point, the garlic more closely resembles a green onion or scallion and can be used in the same way. It will have a milder, less pungent flavor than mature garlic.
Many chefs seek out spring garlic for the fresh flavor it adds to dishes. While great to use fresh or store a few days in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator, spring garlic cannot be stored long-term like the mature dry bulb garlic.
Keeping track of planting dates is an important way to determine when “root” crops are ready for harvest. Depending on when you planted your potatoes and garlic, you should expect to be harvesting within the next 30-40 days. If you can’t decide based on the appearance of the tops of the plants, you can always dig up one as a test.
Thankfully, even if not quite ready, both immature potatoes and garlic are great to use in the kitchen.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.