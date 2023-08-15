Late summer? I suppose if you go by the calendar date, we are a little over a month away from the first day of fall.
While we continue to bake away under the summer sun, there are a few tasks to be completed in the landscape in preparation for the coming (hopefully) cooler weather. Just make sure you take lots of water breaks and wear sunscreen!
Louisiana irises are one of the tried-and-true plants that survive whatever mother nature throws at them. The one thing that you need to watch out for though is overcrowding. When plants become overcrowded you will see decrease vigor and flowering. Louisiana irises are mostly dormant right now, which means this is the perfect time to dig them up and divide them.
Irises grow from rhizomes, which are specialize underground stems. Cut back any remaining foliage and dig up the iris clump with a shovel or garden fork. You can then break or cut off the young rhizomes from the old rhizomes. Young rhizomes will have new green growth at their tips.
Rework iris beds adding organic matter or compost before replanting. Don’t allow the rhizomes to dry out while reworking your beds. Space irises about 12 inches apart and around 2 inches deep. Mulch the bed with 2-3 inches of mulch and water thoroughly. Replanted with this spacing, it should be 3-4 years before you will need to divide the rhizomes again.
Calla lily rhizomes and Easter lily bulbs should also be divided now if they are overcrowded. Calla lily rhizomes are divided like Iris rhizomes. Smaller offset bulbs of Easter lily bulbs can be broken off and replanted.
Whether you grow hybrid tea, floribunda, grandiflora, miniature, shrub, knockout, or drift roses, late August to early September is one of the important times of the year for rose maintenance. These everblooming types of roses need to be pruned in late summer to prepare for their fall bloom cycle. Pruning helps to control the size of the rose bush and stimulates new growth, which improves flowering. This is also an opportunity to remove weak or dead canes.
Pruning of knockout and drift roses is not the same as hybrid tea and grandiflora roses. These do not require as severe pruning as hybrid teas benefit from. Knockout roses are pruned in late summer by conducting a one-third height-reduction pruning. Drift roses should only be dead headed at this time.
Hybrid tea and grandiflora roses benefit from a more intense pruning. They should be cut back to about one-half their height. Any dead wood or diseased canes should be removed as well. Keep in mind that this is a lighter pruning than what you may be accustomed to doing in late winter. We do not want to prune roses as severely as we will in late winter.
As always, when pruning, be sure you are using clean, sharp bypass-type hand pruners. Clean pruners with a 10 percent bleach solution. For canes larger than one-half inch in diameter, use loppers. Remove all cuttings from the bed to prevent disease development.
Do not prune climbing roses such as Peggy Martin, Lady Banks, and seven sisters now. These once-a-year blooming roses should only be pruned the few weeks immediately following blooming. Pruning now will remove flower buds that will bloom next year.
This is also a good time to add a slow-release fertilizer at a rate of one-half to one pound of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft to promote more blooms this fall. Take this time to refresh the mulch around rose bushes. Mulching helps retain soil moisture during dry spells, reducing stress on plant roots. It also suppresses weed seed germination and growth.
Now through early September is a good time to complete these dividing and pruning tasks so you can conquer overgrown situations. Just be mindful of the heat!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.