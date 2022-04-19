“Back to Our Roots” was suggested to me by a good friend as the title for this new column. I felt it appropriate, seeing the significance of root health to plant growth and development.
It is also meaningful to me as a Livingston Parish native, returning to my roots as the recently hired county agent for horticulture in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Like people, plants are influenced by the environment surrounding their roots. As we approach the end of April, now is the time to fertilize your lawn, vegetable gardens, and spring blooming shrubs. This provides nutrients they will need to carry them through the rest of the growing season.
Many people are anxious to fertilize their turfgrass at the first sign of spring. However, applying nitrogen-containing fertilizers too early can encourage weed growth and large patch disease. Fertilization of our warm season turfgrasses in south Louisiana should begin mid-April. Having your soil tested will determine specific adjustments needed for optimal plant growth.
In general, the recommendation is 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per year for centipede and carpetgrass. This is applied at ½ pound in April and a ½ pound in June.
St. Augustine and zoysiagrass require 1 pound of nitrogen in April and 1 pound in June for a total of 2 pounds of nitrogen. Bermudagrass is the heaviest feeder, requiring 1 pound of actual nitrogen per application in April, June, and August.
If using a complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10 to calculate the amount of fertilizer you need to apply 1 pound of nitrogen, you divide 1 by 10% (concentration of nitrogen in 10-10-10). Therefore, 10 pounds of 10-10-10 is required to supply 1 pound of nitrogen. Be careful to avoid overapplying phosphorus to centipedegrass as too much can be harmful.
For many of you, spring vegetable gardening is well underway. It is important to make side-dress fertilizer application to many of the vegetable plants during flowering and fruit development. Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, melons, and pumpkins all benefit from applications of calcium nitrate.
Applications of 0.4-0.8 cups of calcium nitrate per 10-foot row should be applied at the first fruit set for tomatoes, peppers and eggplant or 2-3 weeks after planting for cucumbers, squash, pumpkins, and melons. Repeat this in 3-4 weeks for all plants. Vigorous producers may require a 3rd or 4th application at 3–4-week intervals.
Corn is a heavy feeder, and two side-dress applications are needed. The recommended amount for each application is 0.4-0.8 cups of calcium nitrate per 10-foot row. This should be applied when the corn is about 12 inches tall and again when it is 24 inches tall.
While all the beautiful azalea blooms have faded away, now is the time to fertilize azaleas and other shrubs that have already flowered to provide nutrients for next year’s blooms. A slow-release fertilizer or one formulated for azaleas is recommended at a rate of 1-2 pounds of total nitrogen per 1,000 square foot of total bed area. Azaleas, like Camellias, prefer an acidic soil (pH of 5-5.5). If you notice yellow-green leaves it can be an indication the soil pH is too high, or the plant needs iron. Having your soil tested is the best way to know what is needed. Soil testing a service offered by the LSU AgCenter for a small fee.
It is great to be back working in Livingston Parish where my roots run deep. I look forward to working with the people, providing good horticultural advice, and encouraging you all to get out and plant something.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.