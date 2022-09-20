This week marks the first day of autumn.
It’s no secret this is my favorite season. What’s not love about fall in south Louisiana? Daytime highs drop below 90 degrees, and if we are lucky, the humidity is below 90 percent. While it may not be the brisk autumn weather of New England, we do experience some of our nicest days of the year, and we take advantage of it.
Calendars are full of football games, festivals, and church events, not to mention the holidays are right around the corner! This is also a great time to be outside working in the yard and sprucing up things that have gotten out of hand during the blazing heat of summer.
Chrysanthemum spp. contains hundreds of varieties and cultivars with flower blooms in white, yellow, orange, lavender, purple, red, bronze, and bicolor. The garden mum varieties have long been a quick way to spruce up the landscape for fall.
These potted plants pop up in garden centers and nurseries every September, along with the big bins of pumpkins. Each year homeowners buy them along with pumpkins to decorate for fall, but did you know you can keep that garden mum alive long after that pumpkin on your front step has rotted?
Most homeowners treat garden mums as annuals. Many set them out in pretty pots in September and toss them in the trash or compost pile (hopefully) after the flowers have faded (most likely a week or two after they bought them because they forgot to water them).
I wish I could say that’s never happened to me. However, this doesn’t have to be the case. Garden mums are hardy perennials that will last for years in your garden, reblooming each year. All it takes is a little bit of care.
When choosing garden mums, look for plants that still have plenty of closed flower buds to prolong the bloom time. Many people leave them in the pots they came in.
If you want to prolong their life and keep them for next year, it is better to plant them into a well-prepared and well-drained flower bed or a large container with good quality potting mix. They tend to dry out quickly when left in the pots they are sold in.
Once the plants wilt, flowers will be affected, so it is important to keep the soil moist, but not excessively wet.
Garden mums grow between 12-18 inches tall and produce clusters of small 1.5-inch flowers. They prefer sunny locations receiving at least six hours of full sun per day. Plant them about 18 inches apart.
Once flowering is finished, trim them back by about one-quarter of the height. Cut back to about 3 inches from the ground between late January and early February. New growth will begin around the beginning of March.
Fertilize plants in the spring with a general-purpose slow-release fertilizer. Remember to water as needed and mulch them well to reduce weed competition. Avoid overhead watering to prevent stem rot problems, using drip irrigation or watering the soil around the drip line of the plant instead.
Mums set flowers based on night length. Plants will grow vegetatively throughout spring and into summer. Around mid-July, they will start setting flower buds. To keep the plants compact and encourage more stems for flowers, pinch back vigorously growing shoots occasionally up until mid-July when flower buds start to form. Flowers will start blooming around October.
With a little care and maintenance, your garden mums don’t have to go the way of that rotted pumpkin used for fall decorations. Plant these hardy perennials to keep brightening your garden each fall with their brilliant color.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
