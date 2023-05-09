Please, whatever you do this week, don’t forget Mother's Day is this Sunday.
Mother's Day is set aside to honor those who are either our moms or have fulfilled the role of mother in our lives. We take the time to say thank you for going above and beyond in making our lives better through your love and selflessness.
Flowers are always a popular gift for Mother’s Day. I know many will be out frantically shopping on Saturday trying to scoop up the last bouquet of roses so they don’t disappoint mom.
But why not give a rose bush this year instead? I know, for many, growing roses can seem intimidating. Hey, I understand. My first adventure into the realm of roses was hybrid tea rose bushes. Those are not for the faint of heart in south Louisiana!
The Peggy Martin rose has taken the gardening world by storm. It is a beautiful, carefree climbing rose that thrives in our otherwise less than hospitable climate. However, you do need a good trellis or support system for this sprawling climber.
The Knock Out rose was introduced 20 years ago as an easy to grow shrub rose. It has gained popularity across the south as a great option for rose bushes in our landscapes. These prolific blooming shrub roses can grow rather large, reaching mature sizes of 4-5 feet wide and tall within a growing season. They are great if you have the room to let them grow.
If your landscape beds aren’t large enough for Peggy Martin or Knock Out roses, there is a great alternative to use. The Drift Rose series was introduced several years ago by the same company that gave us the Knock Out rose. These low growing rose bushes are a cross between miniature roses and groundcover roses.
Named a Louisiana Super Plant several years ago, these roses bloom almost nonstop from April through October. Reaching mature sizes of 18-24 inches tall and 2-3 feet wide, they come in multitudes of colors including pink, coral, red, peach, apricot, sweet (clear pink) and popcorn (whitish yellow).
Drift roses will grow best in full sun (minimum of 6 hours a day) with moist, but well-draining soil. Little care is necessary once established. As with all landscape plants, good prep work of the planting bed is important before planting. This is the time to amend soil with organic matter such as compost. Make sure to plant at the same level as the soil line in the pot. Mulch around the plants with a 3–4-inch layer of mulch to retain moisture and suppress weed growth.
Deadheading old blooms is not necessary but will keep them tidier looking. Pruning in late winter (February) will help the bushes grow more compact and fuller. Fertilizing with a slow-release fertilizer about every six weeks between late February and early August will keep them looking their best.
The compact size and low grow habit of Drift Roses make them a great choice for small yards or as container roses. Make sure to keep them well watered until established. Like all plants, it is best to water the soil around the plant slowly and deeply instead of watering over the top of the plant. Occasionally you may see a few spots or yellowing if leaves are staying too wet.
Drift Roses are a great option for that special Mother’s Day gift. Once established, these rose bushes will provide years of colorful blooms in the garden reminding mom of how special she is to you.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
