I’ve bemoaned summer on numerous occasions in my articles. I promise I try to be an optimistic person: to look at a glass half full, to make lemonade when life gives me lemons, and to see the silver lining in each cloud.
But when days continue to have temperatures over 95 and clouds that are greedy with their rain, even a cold glass of lemonade can’t help.
However, I will not be defeated by the heat. Instead, it’s time we use it to our advantage!
As I mentioned last week, we can use the extended "warm" season to our gardening advantage. Just like many of our warm season vegetables, we can reseed many of our warm season annuals for another shot of color in the landscape heading into fall. Planting these from seeds now is an easy – and cheaper – way to fill in gaps from older annuals that have succumbed to the summer heat.
Seeds of summer annuals like warm soil for germination. Planting now through early August will still provide enough time in the growing season for the plants to flower before frost. Good options for direct sowing in landscape beds now include zinnia, sunflower, tithonia, celosia, and cosmos.
Zinnias are a colorful addition to any flower bed. These annuals come in shades of red, orange, yellow, pink, and purple. There are multiple varieties available that range from small to large flowers and short to tall plants. Stick to one flower color for greater impact or mix it up for a vivid color display this fall. Zinnias can be pinched back after the second or third sets of true leaves to encourage branching of multiple stems for more flowering. They can also be deadheaded to encourage more flower development.
Sunflowers are a must for the fall landscape. These easy to grow annuals come in all sizes from 1 to 8 feet tall and small to dinner plate sized flowers. Flower colors come in cream, yellow, orange, burgundy, rust, and bronze. There are even multiple-colored varieties available. Look for varieties like Sunbeam or Sunbright for cut flowers. If you want to grow sunflowers for edible seeds, look for Mammoth, Russian Giant, and Gray Stripe.
Tithonia, commonly called Mexican sunflower, is a native of Mexico and Central America. This bright orange flower performs well in poor soils and thrives in the heat. Plants can reach 4-6’ tall and 2-3’ wide. They are drought tolerant and deer resistant.
Celosia is one of those fun summer annuals that everyone’s grandmother or great-grandmother used to grow in their garden. You may be more familiar with the crested Cockscomb celosia that is commonly seen in shades of magenta, pink, red, orange, or yellow. Other types include plume celosia which resembles feathery paintbrushes or Wheat celosia which produces flowers in the shape of heads of wheat in pink or purple. Whichever type you choose, Celosia is a fun addition to any flower bed.
Cosmos are warm season annuals native to the U.S. southwest and Mexico. These can be seeded well into August to produce flowers up until frost. The fernlike foliage and multi-branched stems produce flowers on long stems. These come in pink, purple, white, and red. Cosmos bipnnatus is a one of the most common species available. These will grow up to 4 feet tall.
Whichever of these flowers you choose to direct seed in your garden, make sure to lightly loosen the soil and plant seeds with a light covering of soil. Keep the soil evenly moist to allow seeds to germinate. Water plants during periods of dry weather to help plants get established.
These flowers are a great way to extend summer color all the way to the first frost and for attracting pollinator insects to the garden. Sow some of these seeds and join me in giving summer a second shot.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
