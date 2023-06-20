I’m not sure Sly and the Family Stone were singing about south Louisiana when they recorded that song. We’re a little closer Glenn Frey’s “The Heat Is On.”
It’s been on for a few weeks despite the official start of summer being June 21.
Hot weather is here to stay for a while. Rain has been hit or miss for most of this month. It’s been more of a miss at my house, which makes for a lot of watering. With temperatures in the upper 90s, soil dries out quickly. Irrigation, especially of newly planted plants and vegetables, is extremely important right now. It is important to make sure you water wisely though.
When and how you supply water to plants makes a difference. Often you will read or hear it said to water plants early in the day. Why is that important? This is recommended for several reasons.
First, plants loose water throughout the day through transpiration as water is taken up by the roots and released through the leaves. Providing plants with adequate water in the morning helps with this process and prevents wilting during the day. Wilting causes stress on plants which makes them more susceptible to insect and disease damage.
Second, you want to avoid watering during the heat of the day, if possible. People often say don’t water during the middle of the day to prevent scalding the leaves. While it is possible to cause some damage to the foliage and flowers by watering during extreme heat and sunlight, timing has more to do with water loss through evaporation. Watering during the heat of the day is less efficient as irrigation water can be lost to evaporation. Instead, it is best to water early to allow water to soak deeply into the soil, so it is available for roots.
Third, avoid watering late in the day. If possible, it is best to avoid watering late in the day to prevent leaf wetness at night. Excessive leaf wetness at night is a prefect environment for foliar diseases to develop and spread. Even if you are using soaker or drip irrigation late in the day, this helps create a more humid environment around the plants at night, which is more conducive to disease development.
Fourth, make efficient use of water. Directing water towards the root zone of plants by using drip irrigation or soaker hoses help prevent lost by evaporation and excessive water use that can be lost to runoff. By watering slowly, soils can absorb the water, reducing runoff.
Lastly, water with the right amount. Apply enough water to moisten the root zone of the plant. For small plants and turfgrass, this is a depth around 8”. For shrubs, this is a depth around 12-24 inches. For trees, this is a depth around 3 feet.
It is a good idea to dig down with your fingers to feel the soil to determine when to water. If the soil is moist or wet, wait until it begins to dry some. Less frequent and deeper watering will encourage deeper root growth, which in turn helps plants develop better drought tolerance.
A closely related topic to irrigation and drought is mulch. Mulching beds and around trees goes a long way towards protecting plants during dry periods. Mulching with a 3–4-inch layer help soils retain more moisture, helps improve soil texture, and increases the ability of soil to absorb water.
With around 90 something days of official summer left, there will be many days of watering ahead if the rain clouds stay away. Help keep your plants healthy and happy by irrigating correctly. It’ll be less stressful for you as well.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
