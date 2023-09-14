August 30, 2000, will be a day I never forget for two reasons. First it was the day my nephew was born. Second, it was the hottest day on record for August 30th with a high of 105 F recorded in Baton Rouge. At that time, it was the third highest temperature recorded in Baton Rouge, a record that was tied with highs of 105 recorded in Baton Rouge on August 19th and 20th.
I was at LSU then and taking greenhouse management that semester. For our greenhouse management lab, we were growing poinsettias. The plug plants for the poinsettias arrived that week and we had to pot them on August 30th. The temperature inside the greenhouse was so hot that we had to plant the plugs outside and then quickly put them in the greenhouse, so we didn’t have a heat stroke. Its good poinsettias are tropical plants and can take the heat!
Heat waves like the one we’ve been experiencing this summer cause excessive heat not only in the greenhouse, but also in soil temperatures. If you’ve ever been to the beach in the summer, you know that sand gets extremely hot during the day. Sand temperatures can easily reach 120 degrees during 90-degree days. Likewise, soil temperatures can reach upwards of 90 degrees or more during heat waves.
The Louisiana Agriclimate Information System is reporting soil temperatures across stations in Louisiana hovering around 90 degrees. This is measured at a depth of 4 inches under bare soil. Soil moisture levels help to moderate temperature swings. Drier soil heats up faster than moist soil and can reach higher temperatures. Not good news considering the drought conditions we are experiencing. High soil temperatures can negatively impact plant growth and overall health.
Aside from tropical and desert dwelling plants, most plants experience reduced nutrient and water uptake once soil temperature rises about 86 degrees. Soil moisture helps mitigate soil temperature fluctuations. As soil moisture decreases, the temperature can rise quickly and become hotter than normal. This has a negative impact on plant health and can compound heat and drought injury plants are already experiencing.
Two important ways we can help prevent excessive heat build up the soil are through slow deep watering and the use of organic mulch materials. Slow deep watering allows time for dry soils to absorb the water. Ideally, you want to increase the moisture level throughout the root zone of plants. Drip irrigation systems work best for this. Short surface watering does little to benefit drought stressed plants.
Use of organic mulch materials such as pine straw, shredded pine bark, wood chips, hay, leaves, and compost can all help reduce the soil temperature by 20 to 30 degrees or more along with preventing soil moisture loss through evaporation. The mulching depth should be between 3-4 inches. Optimal soil temperatures for most plants range between 65 to 75 degrees, so you can see how important it is to mulch around plants.
As we move into the time of year in which we would normally plant many of our fall crops pay close attention to soil temperatures. Many of our fall planted vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, turnips, and carrots will not do well in hot soils. It will be best to hold off planting these until soil temperatures moderate and drop to around 80 degrees in your vegetable garden or beds.
Oh, for the record, the highest temperature ever recorded in Baton Rouge was 110 degrees on August 19, 1909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.