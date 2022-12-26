I am writing this column on the first day of winter as we prepare for some of the coldest temperatures we have experienced in several years.
Knowing Louisiana weather, though, we will probably be in the 70s next week!
Winter is here (at least on the calendar) for the next 89 days. The New Year is fast approaching. As we prepare for the freezing temperatures on the eve of Christmas weekend, I’m reminded of Ecclesiastes 3:1: “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”
Many bemoan the approaching winter season and wish for the continual warm of summer. What purpose can there be for the iciness of winter? Why do we need to go through its bleakness?
Well, there is a purpose for every season, and even now we are preparing for new growth to sprout and produce in the springtime.
What we enjoy in the form of flowers and fruit during spring and summer is largely borne from seeds or on plants that must either experience the coldness of winter or be seeded in anticipation of spring. Many of our fruit trees require chilling hours for flowering to occur in the spring, such as peaches, apples, plums, blueberries, muscadines, and pears.
Likewise, seeds and bulbs of many flowering perennials need exposer to low temperatures to stimulate growth and flowering. This is referred to as vernalization. Without winter, our spring and summer would be much less cheery and colorful.
Plants vary in their chilling requirements. Some need little cold, and bloom early, like paperwhites and crocus. Others need many hours of cold and would never do well here because our winters are not long and cold enough to support their needs. This includes sweet cherries and many raspberry varieties.
When we think of seeds, often people wait until spring to plant, thinking the cold will kill the seed. Think about wild and native perennials, though. When do their seed fall to the ground? They bloom and produce seed from summer through fall. Those seeds fall to the ground, and many lie dormant in the soil until they receive the necessary cold to initiate germination.
Many perennials and annual flowers such as sweet peas, nasturtium, foxglove, California poppy, eryngo, Coreopsis tinctoria, black-eyed Susan’s, larkspur, coneflowers, calendula, and snapdragons are all seeded outdoors in the fall to early winter. Aster, lisianthus, Queen Anne’s lace, and annual statice are seeded outdoors in winter.
Other seeds need to be started indoors in January so they will be ready to set out as soon as the danger of frost has passed. These include seeds of celosia, cosmos, gomphrena, verbena, and marigold. Many of our spring vegetables and herbs need to be started indoors in January as well. These include tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, and basil.
Flowering bulbs as well need exposure to cold to grow. Some of them such as tulips and hyacinths needed to be refrigerated starting in November so they have exposure to sufficient cold temperatures. After 6-8 weeks of refrigeration, they can be planted in flower beds around New Year’s Day.
It’s easy to overlook the necessity of winter’s bleakness, especially as we prepare for a hard freeze. Winter can be dreary and gloomy, but without this period of dormancy, we would not be able to enjoy the flowers and fruits of spring.
As we prepare for 2023, remember that we can use this time of winter to prepare for the spring to come. I wish you all a Happy New Year. May it be filled with an abundance of blooms and harvest from your garden.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.