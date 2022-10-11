I don’t know many people who enjoyed a lemon meringue pie as much as my Pawpaw Richard.
Of course, he liked all things sweet. He seemed to particularly love sour foods including lemon-flavored desserts. That trait skipped a generation, as my mom can’t stand lemon desserts. I’m more like my grandpa in that regard.
Luckily for us, we can grow lemons with some occasional winter protection requirements. The lemons we grow are not the typical Eureka or Lisbon lemons found in the grocery store. Lemon trees sold in the nurseries around the coastal south will be Meyer lemons.
Native to China, Meyer lemons (Citrus x meyeri) are a hybrid cross between a mandarin orange (C. reticulata) and a lemon (C. limon). It was named after USDA agriculture explorer Frank Meyer, who brought it back to the U.S. in 1908. Until then, the plant was primarily grown as a decorative houseplant in China.
Luckily for us, people realized that improved cold hardiness inherited from the mandarin orange meant the Meyer lemon could be grown in the coastal south and in southern California.
Meyer lemons have never been a widely cultivated commercial citrus crop due to the thin, delicate skins that make the fruit too fragile for commercial shipping. However, homeowners quickly took to cultivating them in backyard gardens thanks to the high juice content of the fruit which is sweeter and less tart than regular lemons.
Unlike traditional lemons, Meyer lemons have a smooth skin that is typically more of a dark yellow with an orange tint when fully mature.
Like all citrus trees grown and sold in Louisiana, Meyer lemons will be grafted onto trifoliate or Swingle citrumello rootstock to improve disease resistance and increase plant vigor. Mature trees grow between 6-10 feet tall and have dark green, shiny leaves. These evergreen trees do have small thorns.
While mature trees are more cold hardy than traditional lemons, Meyer lemons are not as cold hardy as satsumas. The trees will need to be protected when temperatures dip below the low 20s. Planting nearer buildings with a southern exposure will help provide some winter protection. Also, keeping the ground bare under the canopy will help radiate heat from the soil onto the tree.
Like all citrus varieties recommend for Louisiana, trees should be planted between late January to late February. Fertilize newly-planted trees with ½ pound of 8-8-8 or 13-13-13 per tree in mid-March.
After the first year, fertilize in February with 1 to 1½ pounds of 8-8-8 or 13-13-13 per year of tree age up to 12 years. Increase the rate of fertilizer 1 to 1½ pound per year as the tree gets older until you reach a maximum of 12 to 18 pounds of 8-8-8 or 13-13-13 per tree.
A small amount of nitrogen — ¼ pound of ammonium sulfate or ½ pound of calcium nitrate per year/age of tree — can be applied in May or June to older trees that are in production. Again, stop increasing amount of fertilizer once the tree reaches 12 years.
Typically, as will all citrus trees, consistent fruit production will start once trees are between 4-6 years old. It is best to not let newly planted and young trees fruit so that plants can divert that energy to growing roots and branches. Trees will often bloom and set fruit throughout the year. Blooms are very fragrant and make this tree an excellent addition the landscape.
Meyer lemon fruit will start to ripen in mid-October and remain on trees until December. You can always share excess lemons with your neighbors or freeze the juice for later use.
I’m looking forward to that first lemon meringue pie made with lemons from my tree. I know Pawpaw would enjoy it too.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
