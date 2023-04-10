“Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.” Luke 12:27 (KJV).
Lilium longiflorum is a native of the Ryukyu Islands in southern Japan — quite a long way from the Garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem.
Yet it wouldn’t be Easter for many without the fragrant blooms of Easter lilies filling our churches and homes. All cultivated plants have an interesting history, and this holds true for the flower that came to represent the resurrection of Jesus.
Lilies are a recurring theme throughout the Bible, representing purity, innocence, and rebirth. Introduced to England in 1819, the flowers didn’t make their way to the U.S. until 1888.
This occurred after the beginnings of cultivation of the plant in Bermuda during the 1880s. Bermuda supplied the U.S. with Easter lilies until a virus wiped out their industry around the turn of the century. Production of plants shifted to Japan, which dominated the market until World War II.
Thankfully, following the end of World War I, an American soldier named Louis Houghton had brought lily bulbs from Japan back to his home in Oregon. Soon, the bulbs were being cultivated along the California-Oregon border, which proved to be ideal growing conditions.
With supplies from Japan cut off because of WWII, this area became the center of production for Easter lilies and proved to be very profitable for growers. Today, Oregon and California still produce the majority of the world’s Easter lilies.
Getting flowering plants to market is a long process that involves precision timing. Bulbs are cultivated in fields for a minimum of three years. When ready, the bulbs are shipped to greenhouse growers to start the timeline from dormant bulb to Easter flowers. This requires timing adjustments each year as the date of Easter can vary between March 22 and April 25.
Once growers receive bulbs, the process starts to force them to bloom at a different time than they normally would. Altering the flowering time requires chilling the bulbs for at least six weeks. Once chilling requirements are met, bulbs are planted in temperature controlled greenhouses to initiate bud formation.
If the right timing is not followed, growers could either have flowers bloomed out before Easter or buds not opening until after Easter. Thankfully, they have this down to a science, and beautiful plants are available right in time for Easter each year.
Caring for Easter lilies at home is not difficult. Thankfully for us in south Louisiana, we can even enjoy them in our garden for many years afterwards.
When you get plants home, it is best to remove the foil wrapping to prevent the soil from staying too wet. Water plants when the soil is semi-dry to the touch. Keep in a sunny location. After flowers have faded, you can plant them in your garden in a sunny location with well-drained soil. Keep planting depth the same as they are in the container. Spread a 2-4-inch layer of mulch around the base of the plant.
Easter lilies are hardy perennials. Foliage will begin to yellow in late summer. You can cut it back at this time. Plants will start growing again around October and should be fertilized at this time. The foliage does not need freeze protection.
Planted in the landscape, bulbs will naturally bloom around late April the next year. After three to five years, bulbs will have grown larger and produced more bulbs which can be divided from the clump when plants are dormant.
Enjoy your Easter lilies now, and the beautiful symbolism they represent. With the right location and a little care, you can continue to enjoy them in your landscape for years to come.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.