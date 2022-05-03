My great grandmother Evelyn “Evie” Hill greatly influenced my love of plants. She had the quintessential “green thumb”, with a yard full of hand-me-down plants and rooted cuttings taken from plants she liked.
May 5th was her birthday, and being so close to Mother’s Day, family would always gather to celebrate. Her yard would be in full bloom this time of the year, and Louisiana irises were always in bloom for mawmaw’s birthday.
Iris is a genus of close to 300 species of flowering plants. Louisiana is home to many native species of iris, but there are five collectively known as Louisiana irises. These are Iris fulva, I. brevecaulis, I. hexagonal, I. nelsonii, and I. giganticaerulea.
Louisiana is the only place where all five species are found together in nature. This has led to natural crossings of the species, resulting in numerous hybrid cultivars. The large, attractive flowers bloom in colors from blue, purple, yellow, red, pink, gold, lavender, brown, burgundy, and white. It’s easy to see why the word iris comes from the Greek word for rainbow.
The state symbol of Louisiana, the fleur-de-lis, is believed to be a stylized lily or iris flower.
Louisiana irises bloom between March and May. Now is a great time to select the varieties or cultivars with flower colors you want in your landscape.
The hardy plants are great for low-lying areas that hold water. Irises are also good selections for rain gardens and the banks of ponds and lakes. They do not require wet soil to thrive, but do need six hours of direct sun for good blooming.
Few disease and pest issues are associated with Louisiana iris. Occasionally caterpillars, iris borers, leaf miners, snails and slugs cause minor damage to the leaves. Likewise, rust fungus can affect leaves late in summer after flowering has stopped. It is typically not necessary to treat these pests.
Irises go dormant from late August through October. This is the best time to plant and divide. Overtime, the clumps become overcrowded, resulting in diminished flower production and an increase in pest/disease potential.
It is best to divide the clumps during dormancy. Irises spread through underground stems called rhizomes. Cut back the old foliage and break or cut off pieces of the young rhizome from the old rhizome. Make sure each new section has at least one growing point. Replant the rhizome pieces 1 foot apart. Apply a 2-inch layer of mulch over the planting.
Apply a general-purpose or slow-release fertilizer in late October and again in February. Follow package directions. Incorporating compost or worm castings will help improve the soil. To conserve energy for future flowers, cut faded flower stalks off where they emerge from the foliage. This will prevent seed pod formation.
People will often mistake the non-native yellow flag iris (I. pseudacorus) for yellow Louisiana irises. Native to Europe, Asia, and Africa, yellow flag iris leaves have noticeable veins running the length of the leaves, which feel like wires in the leaves. Leaves of Louisiana iris are perfectly smooth. Make sure you do not plant yellow flag iris among Louisiana irises. They will quickly outgrow the Louisiana iris and crowd them out.
Louisiana irises are iconic symbols of our state. These easy-to-grow natives are the spring 2022 Louisiana Super Plant, selected by the LSU AgCenter due to ease of care and demandable floral display between March and May. It’s easy to see why so many old Louisiana gardens included them in the landscape.
I know Mawmaw Hill would approve of this 2022 Louisiana Super Plant selection!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.