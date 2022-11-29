Well folks, the Christmas season is here.
Every year, people complain it starts too early, and decorations shouldn’t go up until after Thanksgiving. We even see stores with Christmas items on display in July!
I don’t mind a few things appearing before Thanksgiving, but when it comes to the Christmas tree, I firmly believe it should not be decorated until after Thanksgiving. This is mainly because I prefer real Christmas trees over artificial trees. Big surprise coming from a horticulturalist, right?
Growing up, my parents and grandparents talked about how they would cut a small pine tree or cedar tree from the woods to use as their Christmas tree. As a kid, we lived next door to a Christmas tree farm owned by Mr. Dedrick and Mrs. Gail Gill.
Back then, it was all Virginia pines. They would open the farm for tagging trees in November but didn’t start cutting until after Thanksgiving. Nowadays, local farms mostly grow Leyland Cypress and Carolina Sapphire, and some open for cutting in mid-November.
One complaint I hear against having real trees is how messy they are or that they do not last. Five to six weeks is a long time to keep a fresh cut tree looking good until the big day. However, there are a few steps you can take to preserve the tree so it’s more than just a brown stick with lights and ornaments come Christmas Day.
How fresh a tree looks on Christmas Day depends on how well you care for the tree. Even though the tree is cut, it continues to undergo the transpiration process whereby water moves up through the trunk and out through the foliage. Bringing the tree indoors into a conditioned space, particularly if you are running a heater, will speed up this process. Cut trees can consume two to three gallons of water a day! Leyland cypress are particularly thirsty trees.
When purchasing a cut tree, make sure you get the tree into water as quickly as possible. If the tree has been cut for a while, check to see if the sap on the cut of the trunk has crusted over. If it has been cut for an extended period of time, the sap forms something like a scab, and the tree will not be able to take water up through the trunk. If this happens, you’ll need to make a fresh cut about a ½ inch above the old cut.
If you are purchasing an already cut tree, you can check for freshness by grasping the needles to see how many (if any) are released with a gentle pull. Fresh trees shouldn’t release needles with minimal effort. Netting the tree for transport home and into the house helps prevent limbs from being damaged or broken. This also makes it easier to place the tree in the stand. Remove the net once the tree is in the stand inside the home.
Speaking of stands, I prefer stands with large reservoirs to hold plenty of water. Fill the reservoir with water and monitor it daily. You never want the water level to drop below the cut on the tree trunk.
Keeping the tree away from heating sources such as air vents and fireplaces will help keep the tree fresh. LED Christmas lights are cooler burning than traditional Christmas lights. These not only use less electricity, but also help reduce water loss from the tree. It’s always best to unplug lights when no one is home or before you go to bed.
To me, selecting the perfect tree to cut signals the beginning of the Christmas season. I’ve seen plenty of beautifully decorated artificial Christmas trees, but I guess I’m like Charlie Brown, “This little green one here seems to need a home.”
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
