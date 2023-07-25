Is there an actual distinction between the two? A quote attributed to Albert Einstein states, “I’d rather be an optimist and a fool than a pessimist and right.”
In my continuation to find the positive in this perpetual furnace of a summer we’ve been experiencing, I look to our opportunity to replant many warm season vegetables now throughout August. We are truly blessed with an extended growing season that allows us to grow and harvest two crops of most vegetables.
While it may not seem like cold weather is coming — I pray it does — we do have a time limit to get our fall gardens planted.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about fall tomatoes. This is not the only warm season vegetable we can plant again. There is still time to grow favorites such as bell peppers, cucumbers, and squash. You can also replant bush type snap beans and bush lima beans in late August/early September for a fall harvest.
Pepper seeds should be started for transplants right away. Varieties that performed well in Louisiana vegetable trials included Turnpike, Aristotle, Camelot, Flavor burst, and Gypsy. Transplants should be planted in the garden around mid-August.
Seeds of cucumbers and squash can be direct seeded in your vegetable beds now throughout the month of August. Dasher II remains a top choice in Louisiana cucumber trials along with Dominator and Mongoose varieties.
Pumpkins and winter squash can still be planted for a fall harvest, although they will not be ready in time for Halloween. These generally take around 90 days from seed germination to maturity.
Pumpkin varieties that have been successful in Louisiana trials include Sunlight, Early Abundance, Darling, Charisma, Cinderella, Silver Moon, Magic Lantern, and Orange Smoothie. Remember next year to plant these by July 4 for a Halloween Jack-o-lantern.
Varieties of acorn squash which produce well include Taybelle, Royal Ace, Celebration, and Autumn Delight. Varieties of kabocha squash that produce well include Golden Butta Bowl, Geisha, and Wintersweet.
Looking forward — hopefully — to the cooler days of fall, we transition to our cool season vegetables. Last year we had a very warm autumn, and I found my cole crops (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts) didn’t do as well as I had hoped.
This is where the true gardener’s optimism kicks in. I’m still planning to plant seeds for growing transplants of cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower around the beginning of August. Hopefully mother nature will reward us for enduring all the 100-degree days this summer with a "normal" or even cool autumn.
You can stagger planting of seeds and transplants to lengthen harvest times of your cole crops. This will also give you some insurance if the weather is still too hot for the first plantings.
I’ve talked to several people who’ve been successful planting seeds of collards, mustard, and turnips in their garden in early August. Again, warm weather can hamper its growth though. I’ll probably try planting a small patch to see how well they grow. You can always replant or stagger plantings of these vegetables as well.
I generally view gardening as an exercise in optimism. We plant and pray for the best results. Sometimes mother nature cooperates. Not all is left to chance though. Proper care is important. Planting in late summer can be difficult due to heat and drought stress. Mulching your garden beds is important to retain water and reduce soil temperatures. Make sure to water during dry spells to keep soil evenly moist and check regularly for insect damage.
Optimist or fool? Proverbs 28:19 says, “He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread.” I think I’ll go with optimism.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
