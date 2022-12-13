I was recently reminded of the Great December Snow Event of 2017 on my Facebook memories.
That was a winter wonderland and rare event for south Louisiana. While white Christmases in Livingston Parish may be a once-in-a-lifetime event, an orange Christmas is all but guaranteed. You may not realize it, but not so long-ago having oranges for Christmas was rarer than December snow on Livingston parish pine trees.
Giving and receiving oranges at Christmas has been a long-standing custom. I always assumed we did it around here because just about everyone and their grandma has at least two satsuma trees.
While we are blessed with an abundance of backyard citrus fruit between November and January, this was not the case for people in more northerly climates up until after the Great Depression. In fact, oranges in Christmas stockings were seen as an alternative to gold, albeit more affordable, but still almost as rare.
So, how did oranges become an alternative for gold? Well, the story goes back to the origins of St. Nicholas, aka Santa Claus. It was said that St. Nicholas tossed bags of gold through the window of a destitute family and the bags landed in stockings for their three daughters left hanging by the fire to dry.
The legend spread, and people were eager to take part, though they substituted gold with oranges since, though very rare to find in mid-winter in northern Europe, they were still more affordable. Citrus fruit would have to be imported from Spain or Italy.
In the U.S., the citrus industry was firmly established in Florida and southern California by the early 20th century, and the rarity of finding an orange in December was beginning to diminish. In 1908, the California Fruit Growers Exchange began a marketing campaign of the Sunkist brand to associate oranges with Santa Claus. The advertisements worked to further associate giving oranges with Santa Claus.
During the Great Depression, oranges in stockings once again became a gift of choice given to children. Not always available, they became scarce in many parts of the country at this time, with some children being just as excited over getting an orange as they were for a glimpse of Santa Claus. It’s hard to believe that today whenever we can go buy one from any grocery store year-round!
While oranges may no longer be at the top of children’s Christmas lists, some still carry on the tradition of giving them at Christmas. Whenever my Grandma Leatrice worked as a foster grandparent at school, she would bring each of her kindergarten children a satsuma from her trees. I guess she was remembering her Christmases as a child during the Great Depression.
Gifting of citrus trees is another popular Christmas item for south Louisiana. Thankfully, we can grow our own fruit, and citrus trees make a great gift. Ranging in cold hardiness from most to least, we can grow kumquats, satsumas, sweet oranges (including blood oranges), grapefruit, tangerines, and Meyer lemons. Check the LSU AgCenter Home Citrus Production publication for what is best in the area of the state you live.
If you are fortunate enough to receive a citrus tree or two as a Christmas gift, hold off on planting it in the ground. The best time to plant citrus in south Louisiana is in late January through February.
There is a ban on bringing citrus trees into Louisiana from out-of-state sources. This is to protect our citrus industry from the spread of pests and diseases. Local nurseries are stocked with a good supply of locally grown trees.
Whether you received an orange in your stocking or a satsuma tree under your Christmas tree this year, remember, it is the next best thing to gold! Well, maybe historically.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
