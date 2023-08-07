I think the opening lyrics of The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer in the City” describe this summer accurately.
Hot town, summer in the city
Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty
Been down, isn’t it a pity
Doesn’t seem to be a shadow in the city
All around, people looking half-dead
Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head.
Spend more than a minute outside and you’ll surely feel hotter than a match head. The national weather service reported an average daily high of 97.8 for the month of July and an average daily low of 77.8 for the month. That is almost 6 degrees above the normal daily high and 4 degrees above the normal daily low.
In addition, rainfall was half the normal amount for the month. A quick glance at the forecast for this week doesn’t show any signs of relief.
The old saying “out of the fire and into the frying pan” perfectly describes how heat amplifies stressful situations. This is no different for plants. I’ve been getting calls and emails about lawns and trees looking bad, which has primarily been heat stress injury.
Typically, we only consider freezing temperatures when it comes to plants. However, prolonged heat can be just as detrimental. Plants can be damaged by both prolonged heat during the day and night. Most plants have an optimum temperature range between 60-85 degrees F.
As temperatures climb above this range, the stress on plants increases. Factors such as the age of the plant, water content of the plant tissue, and soil moisture affect how well plants can withstand the heat.
This summer has seen below normal rainfall. Soil conditions are dry. Plants rely on water to cool themselves. The process of transpiration is the evaporation of water from the leaf surface of plants. Think about how we sweat when hot to cool ourselves. This is essentially what plants are doing. About 90% of the water taken up by roots is lost through transpiration in hot, dry weather to cool a plant. When high temperatures persist into the night, plants must continue to transpire, thereby requiring even more water to be drawn from the soil.
Wilting and brown foliage are good indicators of heat related damage. When plants lose more water though transpiration than they can take up through the roots, they wilt. If this water deficit persists, you will see defoliation and eventually death of the plant. This stress on plants also affects their reproductive system and makes them more susceptible to insects and diseases.
Much like freeze damage to plants, once heat injury has occurred little can be done to correct it. Prevention is the best way to protect plants from heat stress. Use of mulch around trees and in landscape and garden beds will greatly reduce soil temperatures, helping to preserve soil moisture and decrease plant temperatures. For plants in containers, the color of the container is important. Black pots absorb more solar radiation and heat up the soil faster. White or light-colored containers help reflect solar radiation.
Irrigation is extremely important during periods of hot, dry weather. Water should be added to the root zone of plants. It is best to water slowly and deeply. Dry soil will take longer to absorb water. Water should penetrate the root zone of the plant. It is a good idea to check the soil after watering to see how far down the water has moved. Watering in the morning ensures plants have enough available water for transpiration during the day. With the present temperatures we are experiencing, watering in the morning and evening will likely be required.
Hopefully we can get out of the frying pan soon. I think we are all starting to turn a little crispy.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
