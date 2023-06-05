The heat and humidity are rolling in.
Unfortunately, afternoon showers have been a little scarce.
We’re reaching the time of year that pushes many of our flowering perennials to their limit. I know I’m reaching my limit. One plant that consistently excels in even our summer extremes is tickseed, also known as coreopsis.
The name tickseek was given to coreopsis by Europeans because the seed resembles ticks. There are over 80 species of coreopsis. There are both annual and perennial coreopsis species. Coreopsis grandiflora, C. lanceolata, C. pubescens, and C. verticillate are some common species native to North America. C. pubescens and C. lanceolata, or lance-leaved coreopsis, are probably the two you’ve seen blooming along roadsides the past few weeks.
The UpTick series is a hybrid species that has been widely available in the landscape trade the past few years. I’ve been blown away by the ones I planted last fall. These perennial tickseeds have been blooming nonstop since midspring and show no signs of slowing down.
Coreopsis is also a great plant to add to your garden to attract pollinators. A member of the Asteraceae family, the large daisy-like flowers are a favorite of bees and butterflies and recommend for butterfly gardens. Coreopsis is also resistant to deer feeding.
Hardy to temperatures well below freezing, tickseed is also drought tolerant once established. That’s a definite plus when we get into long stretches of dry weather in the summer heat.
Little care is needed after the plants become established, too. Pruning after a bloom cycle will encourage more blooms, but it is not necessary. A light application of slow-release fertilizer in the spring is about all that is needed for fertilization. Pruning after flowering is complete in the fall will help keep them tidy.
When selecting a site for tickseed plants, full sun is a must. They prefer well-drained soil. Plants should be spaced about 12-18 inches apart. The mature size is around 1-2 tall and wide. The attractive green foliage of the ones I planted in the fall stayed green all winter long.
Flower color for tickseed comes in all shades of creamy white and yellow along with some cultivars in pink, red, and burgundy. There are also bicolor combinations of cream and yellow with orange, bronze, and red. These vibrant colors hold up in our intense heat and sunlight as well.
The UpTick series come in colors of gold and bronze, red, cream, and yellow and red. The UpTick series growth has a tidy and mounding habit. These are perfect for mass plantings and low maintenance border plantings. They also are excellent selections for container plantings. Be mindful of irrigation if using in containers. Container plantings will need more water than in ground plantings.
After about 3 years, clumps become larger and they can be divided and separated. Divide and separate clumps in late fall or early spring. This will give you both more plants and invigorate plant growth and blooming.
Coreopsis is a great performing perennial plant for south Louisiana. Consider adding it to your flower beds for a low maintenance, summer blooming plant.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
