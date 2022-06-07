Patience… I don’t know many who claim they have more than enough.
It’s not an easy attribute to attain, especially in today’s world where everything seems to happen in seconds. We’ve come to expect instantaneous results.
Sometimes the adage “good things come to those who wait” still holds true; I know it is for fruit and nut production. Planting fruit and nut trees is a test of patience.
Recently, I was talking with a homeowner who was lamenting that they never planted pecan trees at their home. The comment was made that if they’d planted them years before, they would be picking pecans, but now it will take too many years.
A few days later a homeowner called concerned about his satsuma tree not setting fruit. During the call, I learned he’d recently planted it. Surprisingly, the man is 98 years old! Two totally different perspectives about planting for the future!
Of course, not all plants take years to start producing, but planting now will provide you or future generations years of harvest.
While you may see some fruit trees with blooms or even fruit on them when purchased, it is best to remove the blooms and immature fruit during the first year. This allows the plant to put energy into developing the root system, improving the overall health of the plant.
Other trees and vines need to be properly trained before allowing them to fruit. This sets the framework of the tree or vine, so the structure is in place to support fruit development.
Finally, some species will only start producing once they are mature. This timeframe can be shortened through grafting, but there is still a waiting period even with grafted fruit and nut trees.
So, what to plant if you are lacking in patience? Two reliable crops for our area with short planting to harvest periods are blackberries and blueberries. You can plant blackberries and start harvesting the following year. Blueberries can start producing the second year after planting, with more reliable harvest occurring in subsequent years.
Citrus trees generally take 3-5 years after planting before they produce mature fruit. All citrus trees you buy will be grafted onto either Poncirus trifoliata or Swingle citrumelo rootstock to improve cold hardiness and tolerance to wet, heavy soils. S. citrumelo is less cold hardy than P. trifoliata, but it is vigorous and produces high quality fruit. You may see some fruit the first few years, but it is better for the development of the tree’s roots and branches if the tree isn’t allowed to bear fruit for at least the first two to three years after planting.
Pecans are a Louisiana favorite, and one of the most reliable nut trees we can grow. They are native to Louisiana, and often grow wild in undisturbed areas. Anyone with a mature pecan tree will also have volunteer seedlings popping up in flower beds. However, pecan trees you purchase from nurseries will be grafted. This is done to propagate known varieties that have been bred for disease resistance and nut quality. Grafting pecans also shortens the time it normally takes trees to bear.
Varieties such as Candy and Sumner start producing in 5-6 years. Generally, it will take around 8-12 years for good production. Pecans varieties are classified as either type 1 or type 2. One of each is required within a ¼ mile radius for cross pollination, so make sure you plant both or already have another tree nearby.
Planting fruit trees requires patience. They are an investment into the future, and worth adding to your yard. Your patience will be rewarded. Wait to plant though. Plant pecan trees and blueberries from late fall to early spring. Citrus should be planted in late winter-early spring.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
