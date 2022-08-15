In the parable of the sower, Jesus talks about a farmer who planted seeds on rocky ground where there wasn’t much soil. The seeds sprouted quickly, but also died quickly because the soil was shallow and didn’t support root growth.
Without room for growth, plants cannot develop a vigorous and healthy root system. When this happens, it’s not long before the stems and branches start to suffer.
While you’d be hard pressed to find a naturally occurring rocky soil in Louisiana, you readily find soils with a hardpan or claypan layer, the depth of which can vary. This is a layer of dense ground, often as hard as cement, which water or roots fail to penetrate. The presence of the hardpan can have the same effect on plants as the rocky soil mentioned in the parable.
Many of our native soils contain a large percentage of clay. Clay soils often get a bad rap. Two major advantages of clay soils are their ability to hold water, which minimizes drought stress, and they are often rich in nutrients essential to plant growth.
However, the small size of clay particles, which is responsible for the advantages, is also responsible for the disadvantages. These small particles are prone to compaction, which is a decrease in the air pore space of soil. This impedes water movement through the soil layers and restricts root growth. When soils are compact and from a hardpan, we are left with two options: either garden on top of it or break it up by mechanical means.
Raised bed gardening is a great alternative to traditional methods for growing vegetables, herbs, and many ornamental plants. It alleviates the issues of compacted and low fertility soils. However, this isn’t a feasible option for growing everything in our landscape.
Therefore, we will have to break up the hardpan on occasion. Depending on the depth of the hardpan, this will require either conventional plowing or use of a subsoil plow to reach deeper. Regardless of method, the principle is the same, to cultivate good ground on which the seeds or plants planted will grow and thrive.
Most of us have heavy clay soils. Soils around newly constructed homes will often be as hard as cement because of the clay brought in to build the foundation. These soils will continue to compact with rain and foot/vehicle traffic.
If you want to landscape around your home, it is important to break up and amend this soil to a depth of 8 inches with the addition of 2-3 inches of organic matter and sharp sand. This will improve the soil texture and give roots room to expand.
When not planting trees and shrubs in prepared beds, they should be planted directly into the native soil. Backfilling the planting hole with non-native soil results in a pot affecting the planting hole. Roots fail to grow into the surrounding soil and the hole will often hold water.
Digging the planting hole two to three times as wide as the root ball and breaking up the hardpan in the bottom of the planting hole will loosen compacted soil and help newly planted roots expand. It is best to set the top of the root ball 1 to 2 inches above the surrounding soil level.
You don’t want the backfill soil covering the top of the root ball. Spread a 2–3-inch layer of mulch around the plant but keep the mulch away from the trunk. Mulch should never be piled up against the trunks of plants.
Putting in the extra work to prepare the ground for planting will ensure plants can take root and thrive. Landscaping is a big investment. It is important we plant in good ground to protect that investment so we can benefit from it for years to come.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
