In 1 Corinthians 3:6, the apostle Paul wrote: “I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase.”
On Oct. 8, I attended a party to celebrate Mrs. Vengie Zeigler’s 97th birthday. While Mrs. Vengie is no longer able to tend her flower beds and garden, she has always been the quintessential southern gardener, with a yard full of azaleas, crinum lilies, angel trumpets, turk’s cap, four o’clocks, daffodils, gladiolus, verbena, banana shrub, redbud trees, confederate roses, and gardenias, to name a few.
Most days, she could be found working in her yard, tending to vegetables, fruit trees, and her favorite pass-along plants, which she was always willing to share with friends and neighbors.
Mrs. Vengie was one of the people who planted and nurtured the seed for my love of horticulture. Some of my earliest memories involve her weekly visits with my grandmother as they talked about plants and gardening over a cup of coffee.
Most of the time, she would bring something she’d started from a seed, rooted from a cutting, divided from a clump of bulbs, or some vegetables or fruits she’d harvested along with slices of a cake that she’d baked. I’d eat my cake and listen as she explained where she got the plant, what she liked about the plant, and her advice on the best way to grow it. I found it fascinating learning about all the possibilities of things we can grow.
Gardeners love to pass on their knowledge and experience to others. If you talk to one long enough, they will start telling you about something they are growing, sharing their success stories as well as their failures. If you happen to be talking to them in their yard, then you’ll likely end up going home with a plant or a cutting from one.
This was the case with Mrs. Vengie. Anytime you stopped by her house, she’d happily walk you around her yard to show you something interesting she had growing. Her back porch would be lined with pots with stems sticking out of them, waiting to take root or seedlings sprouting through the soil.
You can learn all the information you want to know about plants and how to grow them through reading books, taking classes, or studying the master gardener curriculum. You’ll learn the science behind soil fertility, plant taxonomy, and plant health along with methods for propagating plants and the proper times to do that. There’s plenty of knowledge available to us that, given the opportunity, everyone should be able to grow something.
Gardening is more than knowing how, though. Gardening is a mix of plant knowledge, determination, and art. I’m grateful that Mrs. Vengie took her time to show and tell me about the plants she was growing, passing along her knowledge and enthusiasm for horticulture.
We talk a lot about seasons in relation to gardening — when to plant, when to fertilize, when to harvest — all done according to the proper time. Mrs. Vengie’s season for gardening is past, and as I write this her time is growing short, but she planted seeds that will keep gardening traditions alive in others.
I think we all have individuals who make a profound influence on the direction our lives take. I’m thankful for Mrs. Vengie being such an influence in my life and for taking the time to plant that seed for the love of horticulture.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
