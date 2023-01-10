Louisiana winters try the patience of gardeners.
Twenty-degree lows followed by 80-degree highs. Waiting to plant our gardens seems like torture. Many gardeners will try their luck and get frost bitten. Despite the warm weather we’ve had, it is still too early to think about planting warm season vegetables and flowers in the garden, but it isn’t too early to start seeds indoors.
Early January is the best time for starting seeds of tomatoes and peppers for our spring gardens. These take around 6 to 8 weeks from germination to reach a good size for transplanting into the garden. If you start those seeds now, they should be ready for a mid-March planting. That’s typically the earliest outdoor planting date considered “safe” for tender vegetation in our area.
Have you ever grown your own plants from seeds? It’s a great way to experiment with different varieties not commonly found in garden center six packs or 4-inch pots. Local nurseries and garden centers stock a wide variety of seeds for vegetables. Growing from seed can also be a money saving option. All that is needed is a suitable container, a good seed starting mix, seeds, and a bright and warm location.
Seed starting trays and pots (plastic and peat pots) are available for purchase, or you can recycle old plant containers. You can even make your own from repurposed salad containers, to-go boxes, or egg cartoons. Just make sure that you start with a clean container that has drainage.
A good seed starting mix will help ensure good germination and growth. Refrain from using old potting soil, soil out of the garden, or compost as these can harbor seedborne pathogens that could infect seedlings. Commercial mixes are readily available. Most are predominantly peat moss. Peat is notoriously difficult to rehydrate once it has dried completely, so be careful to keep the media moist, but not excessively wet. It should be damp to the touch, but not dripping wet or sitting in water.
Soil temperature is important for germination. Tomato and pepper seeds will germinate best around 70-80 degrees, so be sure to locate the trays or pots in a warm location. You can purchase heat mats made specifically for seed germination.
High light intensity is needed for good plant development. Seedlings will grow long and spindly if the light intensity is too low. Grow lights and grow bulbs are sold online and at many garden centers. These are used to supplement sunlight and produce healthier plants. Of course, if you have a greenhouse, all the better.
Seedlings should be thinned if you have planted too many in one pot. If you let all of them continue to grow, they will compete for light and nutrients. Thin seedlings to one per pot once they have their first set of true leaves. The first leaves you see after germination are the seed leaves (cotyledons). The next set are the first true leaves. Snipping unwanted seedlings with a pair of scissors is the best way to thin.
Fertilize seedlings after the first set of true leaves have expanded. A liquid formulation specific for seedlings is preferable. Fish emulsion is a good organic option. Seedlings do not need much fertilizer, so a light application once a week until transplanting is sufficient.
When seedlings have reached about three inches, you should start hardening them off to make them ready for planting. Gradually increase their exposure to outdoor sunlight over the course of one to two weeks. Seedlings can be transplanted into the garden after this and when danger of cold weather has passed.
For more information on vegetable gardening, check out a free two-part class I will be teaching Feb. 27 and March 6 at the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker. More information can be found at https://www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/courses/home/index.html.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
