At one time, Livingston Parish was synonymous with fresh strawberries.
Family farms spread out and connected along the roads of eastern and southern portions of the parish. Strawberries were the cash crop for many families from the late 1800s well into the 20th century. So important was the industry to residents, that even the school year revolved around the harvest. Up until the 1960s school started in July and ended in March so children could help harvest strawberries.
Times have changed. The industry, mostly centered in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, peaked around 1931. At that time, there were approximately 14,500 acres in production, with farms ranging in size from 5 to 20 acres. By 1988, that number had dropped to a little more than 900 acres. Today, there are just under 200 acres in production.
Opportunities for better paying jobs, difficulty in finding labor, and other issues have meant fewer young people continue the farming tradition. This is a scenario repeated in family farms across the country. Farming is not a 9-5 job with weekends off. It is a difficult business. Thankfully, we have a handful of dedicated family farms still in operation in Livingston parish.
I grew up hearing stories of how my grandparents and great-grandparents made a living farming strawberries. It was a family and community endeavor. My grandmother talked about picking berries before school and then packing them afterwards. When they would finish with work on their farm, they would go and help older residents of the community harvest and pack their strawberries. At times, our church would even have to pay the pastor in flats of strawberries which he would sell to get money.
Strawberries are still a labor of love to grow. Despite advances in varieties and farming practices, they are at the mercy of mother nature and require many hands to harvest and pack flats of ripe berries. Luckily the acidic soil and mild winters here produce a sweet crop assuming all else goes well.
Strawberries as the fruit crop we know today have only been around since the mid-1700s. This member of the rose family is a hybrid resulting from a cross between the native North American species Fragaria virginiana and Fragaria chiloensis, a species native to Chile. These two were first crossed in France, resulting in our modern garden strawberry, Fragaria x ananassa. This hybrid made its way to the Americas and by 1825, it was in commercial production.
Louisiana joined in commercial strawberry production with the arrival of Italian and Hungarian immigrants to Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes in the late 1800s. Soon, it would become the region’s most important food crop. The industry flourished but began to decline with the onset of World War II and the industrial boom that followed.
Strawberry varieties grown in Louisiana are either short-day varieties (bloom when day length is less than 14 hours) or day-neutral varieties (bloom time is unaffected by day length). They are planted in October and harvest will peak between late February and April.
Today, most strawberries produced in Louisiana are sold to local grocery stores, fruit stands, or direct to consumers. These still retain the sweetness expected of Louisiana Strawberries.
Our local farms are part of the fabric of our community. These dedicated men and women carry on an important part of the history of Livingston Parish.
If you are in the Albany and Springfield area, I encourage you to drop by one of the farms and purchase a flat of Livingston Parish strawberries to enjoy. Why not pick up two flats while you are there? You can use the second to make your own strawberry preserves!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
